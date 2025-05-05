Jubilant Aberdeen hail Scottish Cup 24-hour final sell-out as surprise Celtic transfer link emerges

Dons shift underwritten allocation with little sweat

Aberdeen have sold out their Scottish Cup final ticket allocation within a day after unprecedented demand from the club’s supporters for briefs.

The Dons were given a fair split of the allocation at Hampden for the May 24 showdown with holders Celtic, with the Pittodrie outfit having to underwrite their share of more than 20,000 tickets should the not sell all of them. However, by 5.30pm on Monday, Aberdeen announced that no briefs remain.

A post from Aberdeen on social media read: “Never in doubt. Our (underwritten) allocation for the Scottish Cup Final has SOLD OUT in just a few hours.”

Aberdeen fans will pack out Hampden for the Scottish Cup final. | SNS Group

Aberdeen only sold approximately 12,500 tickets for their Hampden semi-final last month against Hearts for a 12.30pm kick-off, but the Dons were always confident that the Red Army would back Jimmy Thelin’s men in what could be a huge moment for the club.

Aberdeen last won the Scottish Cup in 1990 after defeating Celtic on penalties, although they are up against an all-conquering Brendan Rodgers side this time around who are looking for a domestic treble after snaring the Premier Sports Cup and Premiership earlier in the season.

Should the Dons prevail at Hampden, they will also secure a Europa League play-off round berth and guaranteed entry to at least the Conference League main phase. They can also take that prize should they finish third in the league, but with three games to go they sit fourth, three points behind Hibs with a vastly inferior goal difference.

Celtic eye Dons goalkeeper

Meanwhile, one Aberdeen player could be on the move to Celtic next season after reports emerged that goalkeeper Ross Doohan is a transfer target for the Glasgow side.

Doohan, 27, is the back-up to Dons’ No 1 Dimitar Mitov, although the Scot has deputised admirably this season whenever the Bulgarian internationalist has been unavailable due to injury.