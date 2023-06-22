Rangers transfers: Huge twist in target pursuit, Bundesliga side want Ibrox star, 'great business' over deal

Rangers will return to pre-season later on this month with three friendlies lined up in July. As things stand there will be four new additions but Michael Beale will be hoping to add more in the coming days and weeks.

Bundesliga side eye Ibrox star

Antonio Colak is one of the Rangers stars who could move on this summer. The Croatian international arrived 12 months and his career at Ibrox began excellently, scoring 14 goals before the end of August, including the winning strike against PSV Eindhoven which took the club into the Champions League group stage. He would add just four more goals with injury limiting his impact. It was suggested earlier this year that he didn’t feature in Michael Beale’s plans moving forward. Now, according to reports in Germany, Werder Bremen are keen on the 29-year-old who was born in Germany. Colak has played for a number of German clubs and has featured in the Bundesliga for both Nürnberg and Darmstadt. Bremen, who have Oli Burke on their books, finished mid-table in the Bundesliga. Colak could replace Marvin Ducksch who is attracting interest after 32 goals across his past two seasons in the German top-flight.

Target boost

Cyriel Dessers’ potential move to Rangers remains on, despite reports in Italy. Earlier in the week it was suggested the Nigerian international’s preference was to remain in Italy. However, according to the Daily Record, that is not the case and the 28-year-old would be keen on an Ibrox move and is waiting for the club to make another offer. So far Rangers have been thwarted with bids for the striker who moved to Cremonese for upwards of £6million last summer. The Italians were relegated from Serie A but want to recoup all, if not more of the transfer fee they paid. The Ibrox club have been linked with a variety of strikers as Beale is keen to add more firepower as part of his rebuild.

‘Great business' over Tillman

Rangers have been praised for “great business" around the Malik Tillman deal. The US international won't return to Ibrox after his successful loan spell. Bayern Munich have cancelled the option for the deal to be made permanent. It will net Rangers a seven-figure compensation fee plus ten per cent of any transfer fee if he is sold this summer. Former St Mirren star Stephen McGinn believes it has worked out best for the team who finished runners-up in the Premiership last season. He told the Go Radio Football Show: "It's a good bit of business, especially when it seemed the player's heart wasn't at Ibrox. He has bags of potential. But did I see enough in him that he would go and grab these Celtic games and cup finals by the scruff of the neck to say 'you need to pay £5million'? I'm not so sure.”