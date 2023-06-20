Scottish transfers: Rangers suffer £6m striker blow, Hearts and Hibs battle for defender, Van Veen nears exit

There will be plenty of focus on Scotland and the national team's clash with Georgia on Tuesday evening, the final fixture of what is the 2022/23 season before attention turns to pre-season plans. As ever clubs are continuing to work on deals to tweak and strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Beale’s striker hunt

Rangers have suffered a blow in their hunt for forward reinforcements. The Ibrox club have been credited with a strong interest in Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers. He is set to be sold by Italian side Cremonese, who bought him 12 months ago for around £6million, following the club's relegation from Serie A. However, reports in Italy suggest the 28-year-old's preference is to stay in Italy. Meanwhile, Rangers have been linked with Lyndon Dykes. The Scotland striker is attracting interest from Burnley and Millwall. Rangers Review reports he is not a target for Michael Beale who managed him at QPR. The same report also states there is no interest in Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell.

Capital battle for star

Hearts and Hibs are set to battle it out for Carlisle United defender Morgan Feeney. The 24-year-old is set to become a free agent at the end of the month. The Daily Record reports that both Edinburgh clubs have serious interest in the centre-back, formerly of Sunderland and Everton, with talks planned with Hearts. Feeney was a key player for Carlisle prior to a season-ending injury towards the end of the campaign.

Van Veen nears Well exit

Kevin van Veen is nearing a return to the Netherlands. The Motherwell star finished second top scorer behind Kyogo Furuhashi last season and with one year remaining on his deal at Fir Park has attracted attention. Groningen, who were relegated from the Eredivisie, emerged as the front runners for his signature. According to Sky Sports, the striker is undergoing a medical ahead of a summer transfer.

Saints star pens new deal

Cyriel Dessers is reportedly wanting to stay in Italy despite interest from Rangers. (Photo by Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images)

St Johnstone have confirmed utility man James Brown has signed a new one-year deal to stay at the club. The 25-year-old was first-team regular last season, capable of filling in a number of different roles. He said: “Consistently playing and the way that we finished the season strongly helped me make my mind up to stay at the Club. I have good friends here and I enjoy working with such a great playing and coaching staff. I look forward to working hard and seeing what we can achieve this season.”

Hibs eye keeper