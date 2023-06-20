The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Ibrox from the German giants where he impressed, emerging as a key player for Giovanni van Bronckhorst then Michael Beale. With 12 goals and five assists in all competitions, the playmaker was named PFA Young Player of the Year and earned a spot in the PFA Premiership Team of the Year.

As part of the deal which brought him to Rangers, the club held an option to make the move permanent at a cost of nearly £6million. However, according to the Rangers Review, Bayern Munich have cancelled the option with a number of sides around Europe and in England interested in Tillman. The Ibrox side will be compensated to the tune of £1million due to a cancellation clause which was inserted by former sporting director Ross Wilson. In addition, Rangers could net another significant fee with the club entitled to ten per cent of the transfer fee should the player be sold this summer by Bayern.

Brighton and Brentford have been credited with an interest and they will likely face competition from clubs around the top five leagues in Europe.

The player himself was coy over his future when his season ended early due to an injury he picked up in the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic. Should he be sold for upwards of £10million Rangers will likely stand to make a similar profit as they would if he signed permanently but Bayern signed him back for an agreed fee of around £9million.