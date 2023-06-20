Rangers transfers: 'Interest' in Scotland hero Lyndon Dykes as ex-Ibrox star joins Championship side

All Sections
Rangers have been credited with an interest in Scotland star Lyndon Dykes as Michael Beale aims to provide more firepower to his attack.
By Joel Sked
Published 20th Jun 2023, 07:38 BST
The Ibrox club have already signed four players ahead of next season, including striker Sam Lammers. With Alfredo Morelos now departed and uncertainty over the future of Antonio Colak more reinforcements are expected in the final third.

Rangers have been strongly linked with Nigerian international forward Cyriel Dessers as well as FC Utrecht ace Tasos Douvikas. Now, according to the Daily Mail, Dykes can be added to that list. Millwall, who have already signed Scotland team-mate Kevin Nisbet from Hibs, are said to be keen on the QPR target man. In addition, both Rangers and English Championship winners Burnley are tracking the 27-year-old.

Dykes, who was the hero as Scotland defeated Norway 2-1 in Oslo, worked with Beale last season during the Rangers boss’ spell at Loftus Road. He moved to the Championship side after an impressive spell with Livingston, going on to score 29 goals in 120 for appearances for QPR. The striker will be expected to lead the line against Georgia for Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, former Rangers star Jamie Murphy has joined Championship side Ayr United, signing a two-year deal following his exit from St Johnston.

“I've got good memories of the stadium,” he said. “I scored my first goal for Rangers at Somerset Park. Hopefully I can score some for the home team this time. I've come quite far just trying my best in football. I can get on the ball, try different things and help the team create some chances.”

Scotland star Lyndon Dykes is reportedly interesting Rangers. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
