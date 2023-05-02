Rangers transfers: 8 players linked with move to Ibrox as Michael Beale plans summer rebuild to catch Celtic

This summer is set to be a busy one in Govan as Michael Beale reshapes and overhauls his Rangers squad in what he has described as “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years”.

Beale currently has 31 first-team players at his disposal, albeit a number of those are injured. Then you have the younger ones on the fringes, those looking to emerge and breakthrough and then those on loan. When they are all added up it brings the total close to 50. It is a bloated squad and one which is need of trimming. It is expected that this summer will see somewhat of a clear out, not only to bring the numbers down but also make room for new arrivals. Eleven players are on deals which expire this summer, while there will be a number of stars under contract who are likely moved on with Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin reported to fall into that category.

In terms of recruitment, Beale, earlier this year, suggested at least five new arrivals. Following a disappointing end to the season with Celtic heading for a domestic treble that number could easily double as the club’s head coach aims to have the majority of his business done in time for pre-season in order to put in place the direction of travel as they look to close the gap to their rivals. The good news for the club is that they do not enter Europe, the Champions League third qualifying round to be specific, until after the start of the league season.

Unsurprisingly, Rangers have already been linked with a raft of potential new signings. The Old Firm are a dream for agents in terms of getting their clients’ names out there meaning both clubs will be touted with an interest in many more individuals over the coming weeks and months. Here are eight players who have been linked with a move to Ibrox this summer...

Kieran Dowell

The Norwich City playmaker has, according to a Daily Record report, agreed to move to Rangers at the end of his contract at the Canaries and will sign a three-year deal having held talks with Beale. The 25-year-old is capable of playing a variety of midfield and attacking roles and has significant English Championship experience but has been out since February with a knee ligament injury.

Jack Butland

Beale has been keen to address the goalkeeping situation at Ibrox. Allan McGregor is the current No.1 but the 41-year-old is out of contract in the summer and neither Robby McCrorie or Jon McLaughlin have managed to hold down the spot. Butland, an England international, is on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace but is another whose deal expires at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has made 300 appearances at club and international level, his best period in terms of a run of games came at Stoke City across the 2017/18, 18/19 and 19/20 seasons in the Premier League and Championship.

Michael Beale has promised a Rangers rebuild as the team looks to catch Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Morgan Whittaker

The Swansea City forward was a key target for Rangers in the January transfer window but the Ibrox side had bids rejected by the Welsh side. He was recalled by the Swans in January after a successful first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle who have just won promotion to the Championship. A versatile forward, his goals and assists attracted attention from around Europe. Rangers are likely to return for a player who has been a bit-part presence in the second half of the campaign.

Chris Willock

It had been reported that Rangers would look to take advantage of Willock's contract situation and sign the winger in the summer when his QPR deal expires. The 25-year-old former Arsenal youngster worked with Beale during the Ibrox boss’ spell with the Londoners. It was a link shot down by Beale last week. He said: "There’s no interest in Chris Willock or any QPR players. We won’t be going to them. I’ve been busy with others this week.”

Jack Butland has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox as the goalkeeper situation needs addressed. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Marcus Coco

Another player who is on an expiring contract. The 26-year-old is a left winger who can also play as a wing-back. He has not been a first-team regular for Nantes and has spoken about addressing his future in the summer as he searches for more game time.

Jonathan Panzo

The 22-year-old is familiar to Beale having worked with the Rangers boss during his time in the Chelsea academy. A centre-back who has represented England at various levels and won the World Cup with the Under-17s, Panzo has played in the Belgian and French top-flights. He is currently at Coventry City in the Championship. Out of contract this summer.

It has been reported Kieran Dowell has agreed a summer move to Rangers. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Tim Iroegbunam

Signed by Beale for QPR at the start of the season. An athletic and disruptive midfield presence, the teenager has been a key player for QPR, starting 28 times. Beale was effusive in his praise of the midfielder when he signed him on loan from Aston Villa.

Luis Palma

