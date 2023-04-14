The 26-year-old, who currently plays for Nantes in Ligue 1, is out of contract at the end of the season and reports in the French media claim that he is a target for Rangers . A Coupe de France winner with Les Canaris last season, Coco has experience of playing in the Europa League. He has played his whole career in his homeland, firstly with Guingamp before moving to the Stade de la Beaujoire in 2019, and was capped 17 times by France Under-21s.

Coco has recently played as a left winger for Nantes but is also comfortable as a wing-back. He has not been a regular starter under former Aberdeen defender Antoine Kombouaré despite appearing 25 times in total this season and says he wants first-team football. “Next season, I need to be playing regularly,” he recently said. “That is my priority. My career has been built through confidence and you can only get that through regular playing time. I will be 27 in June. Your career goes super fast and we must not tell ourselves that we have time. We must do everything to act in the present moment and not let it pass.”