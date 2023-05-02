What Michael Beale said about reported Rangers target Tim Iroegbunam - and why he may not be signed

Rangers have been linked with a summer move for Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam who was signed by Michael Beale in September.

The 19-year-old was one of Beale’s signings during his time in charge of QPR before replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox. Iroegbunam was a familiar talent to the Rangers boss having worked under him when he was assistant to Steven Gerrard at the Premier League club.

On signing the midfielder who has represented England at youth level, Beale revealed that “he really excited me” during his time in the Midland and that QPR had “been chasing him all summer”.

“He trained with the Aston Villa first team every day and is a really composed midfielder,” he told the QPR website in September. “He offers flexibility in terms of being able to play as an 8 or a 6. He has athleticism, he regains the ball, he is calm in possession, progressive in his passing; he has everything the modern player needs.

“Now it is just about gaining experience. I think he is ready to be in and around a Premier League squad like he has been at Aston Villa so I am excited to have him here at QPR in the Championship. Once he settles, he can be a huge asset for us.”

He added: “I have got high hopes for him but they are just words. We have to give him the platform to play but he has got to earn that in his training and he has got to earn the respect of his team-mates.”

Steven Gerrard handed Iroegbunam a long-term deal at Aston Villa which runs until 2027. He has made a strong impact at QPR, starting 28 times in the league.

“I like to press, win the ball back, get on the ball and play forwards, dribble the ball, everything,” the player said of his style. “I probably like defending more than attacking. I would rather stop a goal than score one, I have always been like that. I like the thrill of making a sliding tackle, winning the ball, and getting back up.”

Tim Iroegbunam was signed by Michael Beale for QPR and has been linked with Rangers. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)