Rangers duo set to lead summer Ibrox exodus as upwards of 10 could depart as part of overhaul

Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted this summer will bring “the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years” – and there could be a raft of departures.

According to the Daily Record, Scott Wright and Jon McLaughlin could lead an exodus despite being under contract until 2025 and 2024 respectively. Neither have managed to cement a regular first-team spot since joining the club. Wright enjoyed a run in the team as part of the club’s journey to the Europa League final but has managed just eight starts this season, while McLaughlin has managed 16 appearances this campaign.

The duo will likely be joined through the exit door by a host of team-mates. There are currently seven first-team Rangers stars out of contract at the end of the season. Beale admitted Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos may well have made their final Hampden Park appearance for the club. Filip Helander, Steven Davis, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield and Allan McGregor also have deals which expire. Robby McCrorie, Glen Kamara, Rabbi Matondo and Kemar Roofe are just some of those under contract whose futures are likely up in the air, while the club hold an option on Malik Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich.

Former Ibrox star Kris Boyd said “only four players would be stick-ons for a place in Beale’s squad beyond the summer”. Those being James Tavernier and Connor Goldson, as well as January arrivals Nico Raskin and Todd Cantwell. The club have been linked with a number of players, including Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell, on loan Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland and Morgan Whittaker, the Swansea City forward.