'Definitely an option' - Rangers boss Philippe Clement touted for shock move

Belgian linked with return to his homeland

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been touted for a shock return to Belgium.

The 50-year-old is highly regarded in his homeland following successful spells in charge of both Genk and Club Brugge, where he won three titles in four seasons as well as numerous cups.

He has endured a more difficult time at Ibrox despite initially turning the team's fortunes around following his appointment last October. He won the Scottish League Cup in his first few months in charge and embarked on a long unbeaten run, but ultimately went on to lose the league title, as well as the Scottish Cup final, to Celtic.

This season has proved a struggle so far with a major summer overhaul of the squad, being forced to play at Hampden, an early Champions League exit and losing 3-0 to Celtic in the opening Old Firm derby to fall five points behind in the title race all contributing to a difficult start to the campaign.

However, Clement remains hot property back in his homeland and reports in Belgium have linked the former Monaco boss to the vacant head coach position at Anderlecht.

The Brussels club sacked Danish coach Brian Riemer last week and Clement has been mentioned in the running alongside former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star Mark van Bommel.

Clement recently signed a contract extension with Rangers until 2028 and insists he is committed for the long-term in Glasgow as he looks to bring success back to Ibrox.

But that has not prevented former Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Belgium striker Nordin Jbari putting the Belgian's name forward a a strong contender to replace Riemer.