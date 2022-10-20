Rangers star reveals underlying issue - 'I can't remember the last time I played without a niggle'

The 28-year-old has been a virtual ever present under Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season, starting all but one of the Ibrox side's 20 matches across domestic and European competition.

He most recently played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night as Rangers squeezed their way into the final four with an unconvincing display.

But, speaking on a podcast hosted by UFC star Paddy the Baddy, the former Sheffield United man admitted that he has been dealing with an underlying ankle issue, and that he rarely plays injury-free. However, he insisted that the problem has not been holding him back.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has revealed he is carrying an injury. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"I can't remember the last game I played when I didn't have a knock," Lundstram said. "You see loads of players who are just injured constantly and most of it is mental. If you can deal with pain you're fine.