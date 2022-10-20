Rangers star reveals underlying issue - 'I can't remember the last time I played without a niggle'
Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has revealed he has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.
The 28-year-old has been a virtual ever present under Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season, starting all but one of the Ibrox side's 20 matches across domestic and European competition.
He most recently played the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 win over Dundee in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night as Rangers squeezed their way into the final four with an unconvincing display.
But, speaking on a podcast hosted by UFC star Paddy the Baddy, the former Sheffield United man admitted that he has been dealing with an underlying ankle issue, and that he rarely plays injury-free. However, he insisted that the problem has not been holding him back.
"I can't remember the last game I played when I didn't have a knock," Lundstram said. "You see loads of players who are just injured constantly and most of it is mental. If you can deal with pain you're fine.
"I've just been playing with an ankle injury the last three weeks. I got it scanned after the last game we had and I've just got a little tear and some skin thing - I don't know the scientific word for it. As long as they say it's structurally sound and you're not going to do any damange, then you can crack on. I can't remember the last time I played without any niggle."
