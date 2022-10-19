Rangers struggles continue with fan frustration on show as Dundee display fails to convince despite victory
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team selection bore the evidence of an unavoidable truth: Rangers could ill afford any slip-up.
Hampden beckoned. A win, ideally a handsome one in the circumstances, was non-negotiable against a side currently sitting fourth in the Championship. Given the 8.15pm kick-off, Rangers supporters were particularly keen to see the tie done and dusted as early as possible.
Dundee fans were far more inconvenienced and might have regretted coming as early as the 10th minute, when Steve Davis gave Rangers the lead.
But things didn’t unfold the way many expected thereafter. Far from it.
Rangers were unable to do what Liverpool had done to them seven days earlier. They didn’t – couldn’t – unload their fury on the resilient Dens Parkers. Instead, they were treated to the wrath of their own fans at the end. Despite the positive outcome, Ibrox was not a happy place. Again.
As much as he would be delighted to have made the difference, the 37-year-old Davis, could never have expected his goal would stand as the one that landed a semi-final berth against Aberdeen, or that his team – he had already been substituted – would end the game hanging on. Dundee did not have enough goal threat to truly punish another lethargic performance from Rangers.
Visiting manager Gary Bowyer later wondered why Fashion Sakala had not been given a red card after he lashed out at right back Cammy Kerr as the pair lay on the ground following a tangle for which they were both booked. There was still half an hour left. “That would have made it interesting,” he said.