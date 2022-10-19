Rangers struggles continue with fan frustration on show as Dundee display fails to convince despite victory

Rangers' Steven Davis nods home the only goal of the match in the 1-0 win over Dundee at Ibrox. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Hampden beckoned. A win, ideally a handsome one in the circumstances, was non-negotiable against a side currently sitting fourth in the Championship. Given the 8.15pm kick-off, Rangers supporters were particularly keen to see the tie done and dusted as early as possible.

Dundee fans were far more inconvenienced and might have regretted coming as early as the 10th minute, when Steve Davis gave Rangers the lead.

But things didn’t unfold the way many expected thereafter. Far from it.

Rangers were unable to do what Liverpool had done to them seven days earlier. They didn’t – couldn’t – unload their fury on the resilient Dens Parkers. Instead, they were treated to the wrath of their own fans at the end. Despite the positive outcome, Ibrox was not a happy place. Again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As much as he would be delighted to have made the difference, the 37-year-old Davis, could never have expected his goal would stand as the one that landed a semi-final berth against Aberdeen, or that his team – he had already been substituted – would end the game hanging on. Dundee did not have enough goal threat to truly punish another lethargic performance from Rangers.