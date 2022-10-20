John Lundstram reveals why Steven Gerrard leaving Rangers 'worked out' for him

The midfielder arrived on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, signing for Steven Gerrard after leaving Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League. Having grown up a Liverpool supporter, Lundstram conceded he tried too hard to impress his childhood idol and that he only started to show his best form once Gerrard left for Aston Villa and was replaced by Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"To be honest, it's probably worked out for me because playing for Steven, I was trying to impress him every day," he said. "When you're playing for your idol, you get nervous just walking down the corridor. Training every day for Steven I was trying to impress him and sometimes you try a bit too hard.

"Now, playing for Gio, hes getting the best out of me because I'm just a bit more comfortable and relaxed. Playing for Steven was one of the best things I've ever done in my career and I'll always look back on it with fond memories, but it was hard at the time. He was only there for two months. I hadn't quite settled into the role of playing for him yet then he left. I think he would have got the best out of me but over a bit more period of time."

Speaking to UFC star Paddy The Baddy on his podcast, Lundstram also put some of his early struggles down to the “daunting” demands of the Ibrox support as he adjusted to life at a club where the expectation is to win every single week.

He said: "Because Rangers are such a big club and the fan base is huge, it can be a daunting pressure on people. I've learned to grow into it now. When I first came I was set back by how big it was, the fan-base, but I think I've grown into it now whereas at the start I was a bit taken aback and the pressure was probabaly a bit much for me.

"Now I'm settled. I'm not a new player any more and I've got to know all the loads. But if you're a weak indivudual, when the fanbase do turn against you it can take some poeple under. Good players can come to Rangers and not play as well as they think they can because the fanbase is so demanding, but that's also what wins us games as well. It's unbelievable. When you go up there, you've got to learn quick that you've got to win."

Having now established himself at Rangers, and earned a degree of popularity among supporters with his all-action midfield displays, Lundstram, who is 28, admits he would be happy to commit the rest of his playing career to the club.

John Lundstram has revealed he would like see out his playing career at Rangers after overcoming his early struggles at the club. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)