Rangers reject £8m bid for star, Celtic to complete double deal, Italian giants keen on Ibrox defender, Hearts & Hibs eye deals - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers, meanwhile, struck a blow as the Scottish champions defeated Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

It is set to be a huge 36 hours or so in the SPFL with the transfer window closing on Tuesday night at 11pm.

Most clubs will be looking to finalise their business with key additions until the January transfer window.

Borna Barisic had an emotional response at the end of the Rangers v Celtic clash on Sunday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Barisic future

Borna Barisic could have played his final game for Rangers. The Croatian was noticeably emotional after helping the Scottish champions defeat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox on Sunday. The left-back has been linked with a move to Roma, while the club's assistant boss Gary McAllister didn't rule out the player leaving. He said: “You never know. What I would say, that just might be a wee reminder to himself that that’s his level.”

Greek ace nears Celtic switch

Celtic are closing in on striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek striker was reported to have undergone a medical on Sunday ahead of his £2.5million switch from Dutch side VVV Venlo. He could reaplce Odsonne Edouard who has been strongly linked with an exit.

Neilson eyes two

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is keen to add two more players to his squad before the close of the transfer window, taking the number of signings to nine. The Tynecastle club have recently added Ben Woodburn and Taylor Moore, while Cameron Devlin has arrived from Australia. “We still want to do one or two," Neilson said. “We still need to strengthen a couple of areas.” Hearts are looking at another forward, plus a back-up goalkeeper.

Hibs could sign four

Across the city, Hibs are set to be busy in the final hours of the window. Defender Nathan Wood is expected to complete his loan switch from Middlesbrough on Monday. He could be followed by three more. Jack Ross is eyeing another goalkeeper, a left-back in case Josh Doig leaves and an attacking option following injuries to Christian Doidge and Jamie Murphy. “We are trying to make sure we are prepared in case we lose any of our players,” Ross said.

Patterson bid ‘rejected’

Rangers have rejected an £8million offer for Nathan Patterson from Everton. The Toffees are keen on the right-back who missed Rangers' 1-0 win over Celtic due to self-isolating. A £5million bid has already been thrown out and the increased offer has been deemed not good enough by the Scottish champions.

Winger’s Parkhead medical

Portuguese winger Jota is set to complete his switch to Celtic with a medical scheduled for Monday. The 22-year-old, who won the Portuguese top flight in 2019, will join on loan and Celtic will have an option to buy the player permanently.

Bid rejected for Rangers target

Rangers target Joey Veerman has accepted that he will remain at Heerenveen after the club rejected another bid for the player. AZ reportedly had a €4million bid rejected with the player's value more than double that. He said: "I am simply paid by Heerenveen. I am also a player of this club.”

