Nathan Wood Hibs update - and more fresh faces could be on the way

Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood is wanted by Hibs.

Work has been ongoing in the background to line up a new goalkeeper, left-back and at least one more attacking option, but there is scope for more maneuvering, depending on whether any of the existing squad move on, on loan or on a permanent basis.

Manager Jack Ross has said that all contingencies are being catered for but the injuries to Christian Doidge and Jamie Murphy, who suffered a recurrence of the hamstring strain which dogged the experienced winger last season, may also impact on which players are brought in.

Asked about the club’s link with Norwegian left-back Kristoffer Tonnessen, the Hibs gaffer said: “We are trying to make sure we are prepared in case we lose any of our players. That is where that has come from. I am hoping we don’t and there has been nothing to indicate that we will but if we did then we have to be ready to replace them.”

But Ross said he is looking forward to welcoming 19 year-old centre-back Wood, who is highly-regarded south of the border.