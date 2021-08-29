Why Nathan Patterson misses Rangers v Celtic as Gary McAllister talks on Covid protocols

Nathan Patterson is self-isolating and misses Rangers' clash with Celtic. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Leon Balogun starts at right-back for the Scottish champions in the first Old Firm fixture of the season.

Rangers have been impacted by positive Covid tests and players being close contacts which has forced the likes of James Tavernier, goalkeepers Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin and manager Steven Gerrard to self isolate.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paterson is the latest player to join them.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the match, Gary McAllister said: We’re just following protocols, we’re following the rules set by the governing bodies, we’ve just got to deal with it.

"The starting XI is there for everybody to see and we are strong, we’re confident.”

He added: “When your third choice right-back is a Nigerian international I think we are in a decent place.”