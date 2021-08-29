Giorgos Giakoumakis 'undergoing medical' ahead of move to Celtic

The VVV Venlo forward has been persistently linked with Celtic over the past week and the two clubs settled on a fee late on Thursday.
Personal talks are said to have been agreed and the 25-year-old Greece internationalist is having his final medical checks before signing his deal.
While Giakoumakis is set to arrive at Celtic Park, speculation is rife that French striker Odsonne Edouard will depart before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.
Bordeaux and Rubin Kazan are said to be weighing up a move for Edouard, who is out of contract at the end of the current season.
Leigh Griffiths is the subject of a loan bid from Dundee, and if he and Edouard are to depart, then Celtic’s only two recognised senior forwards right now are Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti.