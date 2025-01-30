How to watch Rangers v USG

Rangers complete their Europa League group campaign when they host Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Philippe Clement’s side have already qualified for the knockout play-off phase of the competition, but could secure direct entry to the last 16 with a victory over the Belgian side.

Rangers will find out their potential next opponents following the conclusion of the match with the draw for the knockout stages predetermined by final league standings in the 36-team table.

Currently 13th after taking 11 points from seven matches thus far, Rangers could finish as high as fifth or as low as 23rd, but are safe in the knowledge that they are guaranteed a top 24 finish that will secure their place in the knockout play-off round.

Rangers and USG last locked horns in a Champions League qualifier in August 2022 when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side roared back from a 2-0 first-leg deficit to win 3-2 on aggregate and reach the play-offs, thanks to goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tillman.

USG also have 11 points from seven fixtures and, like Rangers, have already qualified for the knockout play-off stage of this season’s Europa League.

Rangers host Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday night. | SNS Group

Rangers v USG match details

The Europa League fixture takes place at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. Kick-off is 8pm.

Rangers v USG TV channel

The match will be shown live on subscription channel TNT Sports 3 with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Rangers v USG live stream

TNT Sport subscribers can stream the match live here or through the discovery+ app. Details on how to subscribe can be found here.

Rangers v USG team news

Rangers duo John Souttar and Vaclav Cerny were spotted training this week after recovering from respective injuries but Philippe Clement would not reveal his team news in case it gave the Belgian club an advantage, albeit Clinton Nsiala, Ianis Hagi and Danilo are not in the European squad. Mohamed Diomande returns from suspension after missing the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United last week due to an accumulation of bookings.

Polish official Damian Sylwestrzak is the match referee with countryman Piotr Lasyk on VAR duty.