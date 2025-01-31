Who Rangers will play in the Europa League knockout stage - and when is the draw

Rangers have secured direct qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League following a 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise at Ibrox in their final group stage match on Thursday.

Philippe Clement's side were already guaranteed a place in the play-off round with a match to spare but the victory over the Belgian side courtesy of goals in either half from Nico Raskin and Vaclav Cerny ensured they will bypass this stage after claiming an eighth place finish in the 36-team table.

It capped an impressive campaign for the Light Blues who collected 14 points from their eight league phase matches which included victories over USG, Malmo, Nice and FCSB and draws with Tottenham and Olympiacos with their only two defeats coming against Lyon and Manchester United.

Finishing inside the top eight means Rangers will be seeded in the last 16 round, with an away first leg on Thursday, March 6 followed by the second leg at Ibrox on Thursday, March 13.

Rangers also know which sides they could face in their last 16 tie, which has been narrowed down to four potential opponents in a draw which has been partially predetermined based on final Europa League standings.

As the eighth placed side, Rangers last 16 opponents will come from the teams who finished 9th, 10th, 23rd or 24th, namely Anderlecht, Bodo/Glimt, FC Twente or Fenerbahce. The draw for the play-off round was made on Friday and will see Anderlecht face Fenerbahce with Bodo/Glimt taking on FC Twente.

Rangers’ potential opponents will be narrowed down to the winners of these two ties, which are scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 13 and Thursday, February 20. The Ibrox side will then discover their confirmed opponent when the draw for the Europa League last 16 is made on Friday, February 21.

