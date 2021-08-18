Rangers looking to reignite interest in long-time transfer target, Euro giants dismiss link with Ibrox star, Celtic agree fee for defender, Hibs ace to sign new deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna is drawing the attention of Rangers. Picture: Getty

Rangers set to reignite interest in midfielder

Rangers are set to turn their attentions back towards Huddersfield midfielder Juninho Bacuna. The Ibrox side have been long-term admirers of the player, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

Moscow not interested in Kamara

Spartak Moscow insist they are not looking to sign Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara after reports emerged linking them with a summer move for the 25-year-old Finnish international. (Championat)

Celtic agree fee for right-back

Celtic have agreed a fee to sign Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw. The deal is reportedly worth £2.5 million as the Parkhead side look set to end their long search for a new right-back having missed out on Manchester City youngster Yan Couto. (Sky Sports)

Celtic target striker

Celtic are in transfer talks to sign striker Georgios Giakoumakis, according to reports. The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and it’s believed it would only take a bid of around £2.5 million to prize him from VVV-Venlo, who were relegated from the Eredivisie last term. (The Scotsman)

New Boyle contract

Rejecting a £500,000 bid from Aberdeen to take Martin Boyle to Pittodrie, Hibs have responded to the bold move by finalising a new contract with the club’s reigning player of the year. The deal is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours. (The Scotsman)

Woodburn agrees to join Hearts

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn has agreed terms to join Hearts on loan until January. The deal is in place and the 21-year-old was today preparing to travel to Edinburgh to become the fifth new arrival at Tynecastle Park this summer. (The Scotsman)

Postecoglou hails backing

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes the buy-in he has received from the club’s support and his squad can provide the platform for the ultimate pay-off. (The Scotsman)

Qualification would be Saints biggest achievement

Liam Gordon believes bringing European group stage football to McDiarmid Park could be regarded as an even greater achievement for St Johnstone than last season’s historic domestic cup double. (The Scotsman)

