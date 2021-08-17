Liverpool's Ben Woodburn agrees terms to join Hearts on loan - and could stay longer at Tynecastle

Ben Woodburn has agreed to join Hearts.

The deal is in place and the 21-year-old was today preparing to travel to Edinburgh to become the fifth new arrival at Tynecastle Park this summer.

As per the terms of the agreement, the loan could be extended beyond January if all parties are happy.

Liverpool are happy to let Woodburn gain more first-team experience in Scotland after he was an unused substitute in their opening Premier League win at Norwich on Saturday.

The player is keen to play more and heads north eager to impose himself at Hearts. He can operate wide on either flank or in the traditional No.10 position.

Woodburn joined Liverpool’s academy system at the age of seven and made his senior debut in 2016. He previously spent time on loan at Sheffield United, Oxford United and Blackpool, and is also a full internationalist with Wales.

Hearts have already signed winger Josh Ginnelly, goalkeeper Ross Stewart and midfielder Beni Baningime permanently this summer, along with defender Alex Cochrane on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Australian midfielder Cameron Devlin is currently awaiting a UK visa in order to complete his move from Newcastle Jets.