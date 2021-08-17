Celtic 'in discussions to sign league-leading goalscorer' for cut-price fee

The Greek international fired in 26 goals last season for VVV-Venlo despite the Dutch side being relegated from the top tier as he finished as the league’s top goalscorer.
The 26-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season and it’s believed it would only take a bid of around £2.5 million to prize him from the Eredivisie side.
The Daily Record says Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou has personally contacted the player to outline his plans for him in the first-team.
VVV previously admitted their star striker would leave the club before the end of the January transfer window.
Director of football Stan Valckx admitted: “We still assume Jako [Giakoumakis] will be sold soon for the amount we have in mind.
“It has gotten noisier in the last few weeks, we are getting more and more calls.”