Ange Postecoglou: It won't happen at Celtic unless people believe in me

With four straight wins that have produced 16 goals through blistering, expensive football, the straight-talking, jargon-shunning 55-year-old has had the club’s fans eating out his hands ahead Wednesday’s Europa League play-off first leg at home to AZ Alkmaar. A unity of purpose that paved the way for title successes with Yokahama F Marinos, Brisbane Roar and South Melbourne, as well as two World Cup qualifications in charge of the Socceroos.

“The key thing for me is that people believe in me,” said Postecoglou, who admitted it “does” mean a lot this appears already the case at Celtic . “And I don’t say that in an egotistical way. Whatever message I’m trying to give, whatever I’m trying to do, it won’t happen unless people believe in me.

“That’s the first thing you’ve got to do. That’s what I’ve found in management. The players, the staff, the supporters, everyone associated with the football club, they need to know me and believe in me. If they have a belief in me, I’m able to do what I can. If it fails, then of course the responsibility falls on my shoulders. I certainly accept that. I’m hoping supporters, our players and everyone involved believe in me and what I’m about. I’m going to take us down this road and I believe it will take us to success. There is no guarantee, but unless people believe in something to start with, you can never even attempt to go down a road like this.”