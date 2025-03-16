Rangers interim boss steers side to Old Firm victory

Barry Ferguson has stressed that his Rangers team were the better side as they secured their first victory at Celtic Park for five years in thrilling style.

Hamza Igamane’s winner with two minutes of normal time left has again placed the spotlight on what might happen at the end of the season, when the interim manager’s contract runs out.

Ferguson has led Rangers into the last eight of the Europa League and has now inspired a victory against Brendan Rodgers, the so-called Old Firm specialist.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson celebrates after the 3-2 win over Celtic. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Celtic looked like they were destined to take something from the afternoon after pegging Rangers back to 2-2 with two second half goals from Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate.

As the clock ticked down, the hosts looked the likelier team to score before Igamane took advantage of uncertainty in the Celtic defence to score an explosive winner. The goal sparked passionate scenes, with Rangers substitute Vaclav Cerny angering Celtic fans by spraying water on them as he sped from the dugout to celebrate with Rangers fans, who were back inside the stadium for the first time since 2023. Ferguson claimed to not have noticed the incident.

“I was concentrating on making sure that I came up with information to see the game out,” he said. “I'm just glad I wasn't involved. I've got the time to focus on my team, and that's what I was doing.

“Once it goes in, you look at the clock. I don't know how many minutes were left. Was there seven or eight minutes? Then I need to make sure that we're drilled into the information just to see the game out and obviously come away with three points.”

Rangers substitute Hamza Igamane fires home the winner against Celtic. | Getty Images

Ferguson managed to steer his team through the remaining minutes without too much stress. “I think if you look at the game overall, we deserved it,” he said.

He praised Igamane for responding to the challenge that he has been set after a run of ten games without a goal. “I think he's a player with huge potential, but he needs to work on certain things and he wants to be a starter," he said. "He's certainly taken that on board and he's come on and he's given me an issue now.”

As for Ferguson, he was asked again about his own ambitions come May? He reiterated he was not looking any further than a holiday.

