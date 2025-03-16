Rangers claimed the Old Firm bragging rights with a 3-2 win over Celtic in an entertaining derby encounter at Parkhead.

Substitute Hamza Igamane scored the winner two minutes from time after Celtic had recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to level the match.

Nico Raskin headed the visitors in front from a corner in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Mohamed Diomande added a second in the 37th minute as Barry Ferguson’s side took a deserved lead into the break.

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half and midfielder Reo Hatate levelled in the 75th minute.

But Rangers raced up the other end in the 88th minute and striker Igamane, only on a matter of minutes, fired high into the net for his side’s first win at Celtic Park since 2020 to reduce the gap at the top of the table to 13 points.

Here is how the Celtic and Rangers players rated for their performance out of 10...

1 . Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic GK Sloppiness with the ball at his feet added to Celtic's first-half anxiety. Hugely fortunate to go unpunished when passing straight to Vaclav Cerny. Made a couple of decent saves and no chance with any of Rangers' goals. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Jack Butland - Rangers GK Superb fingertip save to deny Reo Hatate's first-half strike but took a share of the blame for Celtic's first goal with a poor kick out putting his team under pressure. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Alistair Johnston - Celtic RB Slipped on his backside for Rangers' winner and passed up a glorious chance to level the match in added time when he shinned the ball over the bar from six yards. Normally such a driving force in this fixture but was not up to his usual high standards - 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales