Celtic's Alistair Johnston and Rangers' Nicolas Raskin jostle for possession. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)placeholder image
Celtic's Alistair Johnston and Rangers' Nicolas Raskin jostle for possession. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Old Firm player ratings: Rangers standout scores top marks and Celtic's surprise best and worst performers - gallery

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder

Deputy Sports Editor

Published 16th Mar 2025, 15:55 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 16:07 BST

How the Celtic and Rangers players rated out of 10

Rangers claimed the Old Firm bragging rights with a 3-2 win over Celtic in an entertaining derby encounter at Parkhead.

Substitute Hamza Igamane scored the winner two minutes from time after Celtic had recovered from a two-goal half-time deficit to level the match.

Nico Raskin headed the visitors in front from a corner in the fourth minute before fellow midfielder Mohamed Diomande added a second in the 37th minute as Barry Ferguson’s side took a deserved lead into the break.

Hoops attacker Daizen Maeda pulled a goal back three minutes into the second half and midfielder Reo Hatate levelled in the 75th minute.

But Rangers raced up the other end in the 88th minute and striker Igamane, only on a matter of minutes, fired high into the net for his side’s first win at Celtic Park since 2020 to reduce the gap at the top of the table to 13 points.

Here is how the Celtic and Rangers players rated for their performance out of 10...

Sloppiness with the ball at his feet added to Celtic's first-half anxiety. Hugely fortunate to go unpunished when passing straight to Vaclav Cerny. Made a couple of decent saves and no chance with any of Rangers' goals. 5

1. Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic GK

Sloppiness with the ball at his feet added to Celtic's first-half anxiety. Hugely fortunate to go unpunished when passing straight to Vaclav Cerny. Made a couple of decent saves and no chance with any of Rangers' goals. 5

Superb fingertip save to deny Reo Hatate's first-half strike but took a share of the blame for Celtic's first goal with a poor kick out putting his team under pressure. 6

2. Jack Butland - Rangers GK

Superb fingertip save to deny Reo Hatate's first-half strike but took a share of the blame for Celtic's first goal with a poor kick out putting his team under pressure. 6

Slipped on his backside for Rangers' winner and passed up a glorious chance to level the match in added time when he shinned the ball over the bar from six yards. Normally such a driving force in this fixture but was not up to his usual high standards - 5

3. Alistair Johnston - Celtic RB

Slipped on his backside for Rangers' winner and passed up a glorious chance to level the match in added time when he shinned the ball over the bar from six yards. Normally such a driving force in this fixture but was not up to his usual high standards - 5

Had a terrific first half which included providing the corner kick delivery for Rangers' opener. Less effective after the break and was outjumped by Daizen Maeda for Celtic's first goal. 6

4. James Tavernier - Rangers RWB

Had a terrific first half which included providing the corner kick delivery for Rangers' opener. Less effective after the break and was outjumped by Daizen Maeda for Celtic's first goal. 6

