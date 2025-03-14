The former Celtic boss believes the reintroduction of away fans could have an affect on Scottish football as a whole.

The decision to welcome back away fans at Old Firm matches could damage the image of Scottish football and cause unnecessary violence, according to ex-Hoops boss Gordon Strachan.

Sunday’s game will see around 2400 Rangers supporters make the short journey across the city for first time since January 2023 after a decision was brokered by Scottish Professional Football League last year. A decision was reached that would allow four per cent of tickets to be distributed to visiting fans for games between the two clubs, with around 2000 Celtic supporters also expected be in attendance at Ibrox when the sides meet later in the campaign.

The third league meeting between the teams this season, the decision has been welcomed by many after a number of games between the Glasgow giants saw away supporters shut out in recent years. However, three-time title winning Celtic boss Strachan admits he isn’t sure on the idea following his own experience of the clashes while in charge of the club between 2005 and 2009, believing it could do more harm than good.

“I know everybody wants it,” said the 68-year-old. “And it's funny, I went to the World Cup. It was Argentina versus somebody. I was sitting with Gus Poyet, and the atmosphere was fantastic. I told Poyet, ‘This is great, isn’t it?’ and Poyet told me what they were saying was horrendous. I'm a softer kind of person than the rest-of-Scotland person and I don't think you need it. A bit of colour, I've got it. If I'm a fan, my first objective is to go to the game with my family and feel safe. So, I've got a bit of concern about that.”

Rangers fans celebrate a goal at Celtic Park in 2019. | SNS Group

The atmosphere is sure to be white hot, with host Celtic able to move an astonishing 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a win, though interim Rangers boss Barry Ferguson will be desperate to halt the home’s side title party and claim the Gers’ first back-to-back Old Firm wins since 2021. However, Strachan believes the atmosphere could turn ‘nasty’ between supporters.

“I wasn't sure I quite enjoyed the atmosphere with the nastiness that comes, because I wanted to promote the Scottish game throughout the world. There's no doubt about it. There's a nastiness. I just worry about that kind of thing, the violence.”

While Strachan remains unsure on the reintroduction of away fans at the Old Firm, one thing he was certain about is his choice for Celtic’s player of the season - and it’s not free-scoring Daizen Maeda.