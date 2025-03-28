The Dundee midfielder will move to Rangers in the summer on a pre-contract agreement.

Dundee head coach Tony Docherty insists he won’t have any hesitation in starting Ibrox-bound midfielder Lyall Cameron against Rangers when the two sides clash at Dens Park this weekend - but admits the decision may be taken out of his hands.

The 22-year-old midfielder agreed a pre-contract deal with the Glasgow giants in January that will see him move to Govan this coming summer, though Docherty has continued to put his faith in the Scotland under-21 international as he looks to lead the Dark Blues out of relegation trouble.

Ibrox-bound midfielder Lyall Cameron could be set to miss the weekend game against Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

The head boss has reiterated Cameron’s commitment to the cause, telling Courier Sport that the player’s focus is solely on helping his side escape the relegation trapdoor, following his impressive display in the mammoth 4-2 derby victory over Dundee United that pulled them five points clear of basement club St Johnstone.

“Lyall is a consummate professional,” said Docherty. “He’ll do all he can. You’ve seen that in his recent performances. He was outstanding against Dundee United, Lyall is gutted he doesn’t get his goal because of the VAR intervention. Lyall showed with that performance his absolute commitment towards Dundee Football Club and it’ll be no different on Saturday.”

Despite the 54-year-old boss’ insistence that Cameron is mentally ready to start the game, he has been dealt a huge blow after conceding the player is now a doubt for the televised clash after picking up a ‘shock’ injury in training on Tuesday. The Dark Blues are already without the quartet of Clark Robertson, Seb Palmer-Houlden, Antonio Portales and Scott Fraser, though former Liverpool academy player Billy Koumetio is available for the first time three months.

“Unfortunately Lyall picked up a knock so we’re sending him for a scan,” said Docherty. “He felt his hamstring so we have to wait and see what it shows up. It’s a bit of a shock that one and it came right at the end of the training session. It was just a tweak so finger-crossed he will be OK. He’s been feeling better today [Wednesday]. We’ll just have to wait and see what the scan says because you never know with these ones until they take a look at it.”