Barry Ferguson has say on Vaclav Cerny's Rangers future and makes Nico Raskin 'highest level' claim

Rangers duo praised by interim head coach

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson has urged Rangers to secure the permanent signing of “outstanding” Vaclav Cerny at the end of the season.

The Czech Republic winger has impressed on a season-long loan from German side Wolfsburg with reports stating that the Ibrox club have an option to buy him for around £5.5million as part of the agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triggering the clause would require a bid to be submitted before the end of the season, which could hinge on the successful outcome of a multi-million pound takeover bid from a consortium led by US investor Andrew Cavenagh and the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, 49ers Enterprises.

Rangers Nicolas Raskin celebrates with Vaclav Cerny after scoring in the 3-2 win over Celtic. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Any hold-up could see Rangers lose out on Cerny amid reported interest from a number of clubs across Europe following his contribution of 17 goals and seven assists in 44 appearances this term. He is also making his mark on the international stage after netting a stunning long-range goal for Czechia in their 4-0 win over Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Ferguson, Rangers interim head coach, is keen to see the player remain at Ibrox next season - even if his own future in the dugout is shrouded in uncertainty.

"Cerny has been outstanding since I have come in," Ferguson said during a press conference at Rangers Training Centre on Thursday. "I have asked him to do things that may not previously have been part of his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is a difference-maker, and his work without the ball has been excellent. I would love to see him stay at the club."

Ferguson also reserved praise for Nico Raskin after the midfielder was given a standing ovation on his full Belgium debut this week, where he helped his side to a 3-0 win over Ukraine in the Nations League play-off to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory, overturning a 3-1 first leg defeat.

Raskin has been a pivotal figure for Rangers this season, impressing on their run to the Europa League quarter-finals and netting the opener in the 3-2 win at Celtic Park before the international break.

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin started in Belgium's 3-0 win against Ukraine. Cr: Getty Images. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Ferguson reckons the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2027, could make it to the very top of the game with reports claiming Rangers have set a £20million price tag amid rumoured interest from Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nico Raskin has potential to play at the highest level - his best years are still in front of him," Ferguson added. "He has been top class for me but he needs to make sure he continues that and continues to produce performances.