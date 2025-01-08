The latest Scottish football transfer round-up

Here is your Wednesday evening transfer bulletin with Rangers eyeing an Jamaican defender and a Scotland international signing for Liverpool...

Dundee return for Donnelly

Aaron Donnelly is looking forward to teaming up again with the Dundee players and fans after returning to the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Nottingham Forest. The 21-year-old defender spent last season with The Dee on loan, making 21 appearances, and his move back on a permanent basis is for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance. Donnelly, who was on loan at English League Two side Colchester in the first part of the season, is set to be in Tony Docherty’s squad for the William Hill Premiership home game against Rangers on Thursday night. The Northern Ireland cap told the club’s official website: “I am absolutely delighted to be back at the club. As soon as I knew there was interest from the club it was a no-brainer to come back up here. My time here was excellent last season, really successful, and I hope to pick up where I left off."

Rangers have been linked with Jamaica international defender Richard King. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Rangers target EPL-linked defender

Rangers have been linked with a move for Jamaica international defender Richard King. The 23-year-old currently plays for Jamaican Premier League champions Cavalier and also had a spell on loan spell with Icelandic side IBV Vestmannaeyjar in 2023. King, capped 19 times by the Reggae Boyz, was a reported target for English Premier League clubs last year with West Ham, Brighton, Newcastle and Aston Villa all said to have sent scouts to watch the centre-back. And according to the Daily Record, Rangers technical director Nils Koppen has identified the 6ft 2in defender as a potential target to fit the Hamza Igamane model of signing young players who can bring success and be sold for future profit. Rangers manager Philippe Clement is in urgent need of central defensive reinforcements with John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Dujon Sterling all injured, while Ben Davies is currently on loan at Birmingham City.

Saints transfer pledge

St Johnstone directors have outlined plans to back Simo Valakari in the transfer window in a bid to escape relegation. The Perth side currently sit at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, eight points adrift of 11th-placed Hearts in the play-off spot. However, in an open letter to supporters, the board at McDiarmid Park has insisted the they haven't given up on Premiership survival with a plan to sign "skilled and dynamic" players to get themselves out of trouble. "There is no sense in sugarcoating it: the recent results have been disappointing," the statement read: "While we, like you, are extremely frustrated by this, we want to assure you that no one at the club has given up on the season. "We have earmarked funds to be spent on strengthening the team and that figure has increased further with recent loan terminations. Simo and Gus [McPherson, head of football operations] have held productive discussions with numerous skilled and dynamic players, who we believe will contribute to both this season and future campaigns. We are excited to strengthen our squad further."

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong has been linked with a move to Hearts. | SNS Group

Hearts address winger rumour

Neil Critchley has promised further Hearts signings in January following the arrival of striker Elton Kabangu and defender Jamie McCart. Securing a winger remains a priority although Critchley refused to be drawn on speculation linking Hearts with Kilmarnock's Danny Armstrong, who is out of contract in the summer. "Any head coach would tell you they are trying to improve the team," he told Sky Sports. "We are no different. I would still be surprised if the squad was the same come the end of January. I am not going to talk about other clubs' players. Of course I am aware of Danny Armstrong becuse I know he has been at Kilmarnock and played in this league for a number of years and done very well. We want to improve our squad and identifed areas of the pitch we want to try and strengthen but it would be wrong of me to talk about a Kilmarnock player."

Celtic make £35k-a-week offer

Celtic will reportedly make Kieran Tierney one of their highest earners if his much-publicised move back to Parkhead goes through. The Arsenal left-back is currently earning around £100k per week with the Premier League giants, but Celtic are unable to get anywhere near that figure. According to the Daily Mail, Celtic have offered Tierney £35k per week to agree a pre-contract move at the end of the season with the 27-year-old prepared to take a massive wage cut to return to hib boyhood club. The same report also claims that current left-back Greg Taylor has asked for £25k per week to commit to a new contract. Celtic have yet to meet those demands and with his current deal expiring at end of the season, Taylor is free to speak to other clubs over a pre-contract move this summer.

Scotland midfielder Sam Kerr has joined Liverpool on loan from Bayern Munich. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Scotland star signs for Liverpool