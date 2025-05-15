Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland returned to the starting XI in the 3-1 win over Dundee United.

Rangers interim head coach Barry Ferguson says ‘brilliant’ Jack Butland has proven he can still be the club’s number one goalkeeper next season as takeover talk continues to surround the club.

The 32-year-old stopper made his return to the Rangers starting XI in the 3-1 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United at Ibrox on Wednesday, and made a number of smart stops on his first start since April 5.

With futures uncertain amid the impending takeover from the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises, head coach Ferguson believes that both Rangers goalkeepers, Butland and Liam Kelly, have shown they have what it takes to be the club’s goalkeeper next season despite the uncertainly that surrounds the entire dressing room.

“It was always my intention to bring Jack back in at some stage,” said Ferguson. “Firstly, Liam Kelly has been excellent. Top class. But over the last two or three weeks, he's had a niggle in his back, which he's been carrying. But I was going to bring, as I said, Jack back in. I decided to bring him back in tonight. Look, it's been a tough period for Jack, but I've been honest with him.

Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly (R) and Jack Butland at full time after the 0-0 draw with Athletic Bilbao last month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I think if you ask him himself, he'll tell you that. But you've seen his qualities tonight, and I was delighted for him. So that's the problem next season. Now Rangers have two quality number ones. One thing I've always said about Jack is, when I made the decision, his attitude has been first class. So that sums him up as a man, first and foremost. Because it's not easy when, as a manager, you sit an experienced player down and tell him that he's obviously not going to be playing.

“I looked him in his eyes and he was disappointed. But his reaction has been brilliant in training. He's given it everything. Because he knows he's up against Liam, who, since he's come in, has been excellent as well. And you've seen when I brought him in against Bilbao, who was the first man over him? Jack Butland. So, delighted for Jack. That was a Jack that I love. I just thought it was the right thing to do. Delighted with his performance.”

Reflected on his three month stint at interim head coach, the ex-Rangers captain admitted he’s enjoyed the experience, though he jokingly admitted it had aged him, saying “My biggest takeaway is that I've got a few more wrinkles. I've got a few more grey hairs. That's for sure. But listen, I've loved every minute of it.