'Not afraid to say': Rangers boss opens up on emotional Ibrox swansong amid 'unfair' Cyriel Dessers verdict
Rangers interim head coach revealed that his side’s comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox left him ‘emotional’ as he reflected on his three month stint in charge of the club.
A Cyriel Dessers brace followed by a goal from Nicolas Raskin helped the interim head coach sign off the club’s home campaign with an impressive 3-1 win after Samuel Cleall-Harding had headed Dundee United into a surprise lead after 20 minutes.
Expected to be his final game in charge at Ibrox, Ferguson praised the work of his team as he opened up on the tactical tweak that helped them overturn the one goal deficit.
“I’m disappointed with the goal we lost,” said Ferguson. “But it was really good reaction from us. I had to change it midway through the first half tactically. I knew that Dundee United were going to come and sit everybody behind the ball and try and frustrate us. But in the past it's something that Rangers have struggled with.
“We tweaked it a wee bit with a wee chat at half time. We spoke through a few things. In the second half, as the game went on, we got the second goal. We finished it really strongly and could have had another couple of goals.
“It means a lot [crowd singing his name] because it's a club that I've been at since I was seven or eight-years-old. I'm not scared to say it was a bit emotional. Since I've come in, I've given it everything. I've given it everything that I had. I said in my first interview that I was going to be me. I'm not going to try and kid anyone on. I really enjoyed it. It was good to get that reception. We've still got one game to go on Saturday against Hibs at Easter Road. We need all focus to go on that now.”
Ferguson also lavished praise on Nigerian forward Dessers, whose second-half penalty saw him reach half-a-century of goals in a royal blue jersey, while he also revealed why he decided hand goalkeeper Jack Butland a recall.
“I'm delighted for him,” said Ferguson. “I think a big man comes in for unfair criticism. I really do. But to work with him for the last three months, I see how much effort he puts in on the training field. He works really hard at his game. He gives you everything. It's a brilliant return this year, 20 goals. When we got that penalty, the skip goes up and takes him. I'm thinking to myself, he better score this or he's going to get one from me. But thankfully, he hit the back of the net. I'm delighted for him and it's a brilliant return.
“It was always my intention to bring Jack back in at some stage. Firstly, Liam Kelly has been excellent. Top class. But over the last two or three weeks, he's had a niggle in his back, which he's been carrying. But I was going to bring, as I said, Jack back in. I decided to bring him back in tonight. Look, it's been a tough period for Jack, but I've been honest with him. I think if you ask him himself, he'll tell you that. But you've seen his qualities tonight, and I was delighted for him. So that's the problem next season. Now the Rangers have two quality number ones. “
