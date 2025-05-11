The forgotten Scotland 'beanpole' internationalist whose fans want statue built for him

Forsyth rapidly earning legend status at Derby - but will he get new deal?

When is a free agent not a free agent? When his name is Craig Forsyth. Permitted to talk to other teams since January, Derby County’s Scottish full-back is as close to a one-club man as can be found these days. There would be something close to insurrection if he was allowed to leave.

When Forsyth made his full Scotland debut for Scotland ten years ago next month, it proved the end rather than the beginning of a career on the international stage. The four caps he earned in total stands in marked contrast to his Duracell Bunny existence at Derby, where he is going on and on and on and….well, that remains to be established at the time of writing. It might be their close season, but fans are checking news sites constantly for the latest on contract talks.

Forsyth is the ultimate prophet in another land if the prophet is a slightly gangly 36-year-old with an accent now shaped by years of living in the East Midlands.

Back in his own native Scotland, where he hasn’t played domestically since leaving Dundee aged just 22, some might wonder what all the fuss is about. His final appearance for Scotland was a reasonable performance in a ragged 1-1 draw against Republic of Ireland in Dublin, when he was informed so late that he was starting his parents were not able to make it over from Carnoustie in time.

He hadn’t necessarily been expected to start at left-back ahead of Andy Robertson, who was on the bench for the Euro 2016 qualifier that ended 1-1. At Hull City at the time, Robertson’s subsequent success with Liverpool combined while Kieran Tierney’s emergence helped consign Forsyth to the category of forgotten men of Scottish football despite remaining key men for their club (see also Barry Bannan and Callum Paterson at Sheffield Wednesday). Serious injury also knocked him off course not once, twice but three times.

The injuries and longevity

Even his own father, Stewart, is not completely certain of the details. “He has missed about two-and- a-half years with his cruciate ligament injuries …is it two on his right and one on his left, or vice versa? I am not sure. He has just done really well to keep going.”

Stewart was an elegant full back in his own right for Dundee in the 1980s. Like his son, whose testimonial was a relatively low-key pre-season friendly against Stoke City two years ago, he wasn’t the type to bang his own drum.

Forsyth Senior slipped away from full-time football to join the police shortly before turning 30, which was the cut-off point if one wanted to do so at the time. “I probably did not have enough belief in myself, which was the reason I was quiet,” he says now. “Craig is similar. But he has more believe than I had, justifiably so.”

Although a fine, steady player, no one at Dens Park suggested they built a statue of Forsyth Snr when he left. Nor at Arbroath and Montrose, the other senior clubs he represented. Few would have imagined anyone talking about a statue, albeit slightly tongue-in-cheek, in relation to his son when Craig made the first of 382 (and possibly counting) Derby appearances one Tuesday night in Cardiff in 2013, having joined Nigel Clough’s side initially on loan from Watford.

Also in the side that night were Chris Martin, went onto become a Scottish international alongside Forsyth, and Connor Sammon, who scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw. Adam Legzdins, who now has an off the field management role at Dundee, was in goal. He recalls a “6ft 5in skinny beanpole” turning up in Cardiff to play – Forsyth had driven himself to Wales when the deal went through and ran himself into the ground at left wing-back before being replaced after 71 minutes. "No one might have predicted he would be there so long then, but he settled in immediately," says Legzdins.

Keeping Derby County royalty

Only 30 players have made over 300 appearances for Derby. Forsyth is one of only two to have done so since the 1990s. He edged past Colin Todd when making his 372nd appearance in March for sole possession of 16th place in the all-time list. Archie Gemmill’s total of 404 games is now in his sights. If he signs for another year at least he will, fitness permitting, likely enter the top ten. As one fan commented on X: “Don’t actually want to think about a time when Craig Forsyth doesn’t play for Derby …sign him up and build the statue!” An episode of the RamsTalk podcast was calling for this in late 2022. If anything, he has only burnished his reputation since then.

Of course, a Scot already occupies a plinth outside the Pride Park Stadium. Dave Mackay led Derby to their last English league title 50 years ago last month and is certainly deserving of such an accolade – a new plaque was installed next to the statue before the victory over Blackburn Rovers in March, on the day Forsyth passed Todd’s appearances total, with Mackay’s wife Isobel and former teammates Charlie George and Roy McFarland in attendance. It was a reminder of better days at the club, with Derby only confirming their Championship status for another season on the final day last weekend. Nathaniel Phillips was the match winner in the hugely significant win over relegation rivals Hull City the previous weekend after a free-kick assist from ... Forsyth.

Manager John Eustace, who played with Forsyth at Derby (and Watford) when he was a player, has already intimated the veteran will be offered another deal. “That is what he is hoping for,” says Forsyth’s father, who adds that with his son due to go on holiday next weekend, the intention is to have everything settled before then. “He certainly does not want to go anywhere else.”

Supporters find it hard to conceive of a Forsyth-less Derby County. They lament he has not managed to play in the Premier League with them. Derby lost out in agonising fashion in the final against Queens Park Rangers at the end of his first full season in 2014. “That’s the one team, the Steve McClaren Derby team of around that time, who you could see coping (with the Premier League)”, says Musselburgh-based Derby fan David Lee. “You could see them bring in a couple of players and staying up. That was a real pivotal moment.

Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney

“The fact Craig Forsyth is still there and has been through the trophy manager period – 'Frank Lampard’s Derby County', 'Phillip Cocu’s Derby County', 'Wayne Rooney’s Derby County' - and outlasted all that carry on says it all. He’s been to the play-offs, he has been to another play-off final, against Aston Villa, when they lost again to a John McGinn goal off his shoulder. He has had some big moments. But he has always been there through the real crises as well, through the administration (in 2021), through the points deduction and through the relegation to League One.