Rangers boss admits one eye on Hibs at Hampden with update on Leon Balogun

Leon Balogun made way for Nathan Patterson, but it was a precautionary move to keep the centre-half fresh in the ongoing absence of Filip Helander, and to give the Scotland squad member some ‘deserved’ minutes.

Rangers’ options at central defence are stretched following the Swede’s injury and loan move Niko Katic and Gerrard insists Balogun’s withdrawal was simply to shield and rest the defender, who did require treatment during the first half, with a busy schedule of matches, home, away – and at Hampden – to come.

"Just protection,” Gerrard answered when asked on the substitution that saw Patterson play on the left side and Calvin Bassey take Balogun’s central spot beside Connor Goldson and off-load some minutes from the Nigerian international.

"We have got a huge semi-final coming up in a few weeks’ time.

“Leon will go away on international duty and he is so important for the team with [Filip Helander] being missing, so any time I can get some minutes out of him, [I will].

“It also gave me an opportunity to give Nathan some minutes because he deserves it as well. That was the reason behind it really. Just protection. There is no issue.”

Rangers face Hibs at Hampden in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on November 21, 24 hours after holders St Johnstone meet Celtic.

Before then is the final international break of 2021 where Balogun will meet up with Nigeria for matches against Liberia and Cape Verde, while Patterson is amongst Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad to face Moldova and Denmark.