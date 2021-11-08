Fashion Sakala and Scott Wright give Rangers boss Steven Gerrard options in attack (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Ibrox manager saw Sakala scintillate at Motherwell last weekend and then lead the line against Ross County and though the Zambian did not hit the net – fellow summer recruit Bacuna did on his maiden league start.

More settled after their moves, from KV Oostende and Huddersfield Town respectively, Gerrard says it is now up to both to “push on” and earn more starts – but he is convinced each is capable of forming a continued presence in his plans.

“Both players should be thinking ‘I’m up to speed from a physical point of view, done all the work, I know my team-mates, how the environment and culture works, I know how the philosophy works and all the information. It is on me to push on, to keep growing, keep evolving’,” Gerrard said when asked on the pair’s role in the 4-2 win. "Fashion worked so hard for the team. He never got goals but I am just as pleased as I was last week. That is what we need from our strikers, to be selfless, run all day and keep breaking lines, giving defenders problems.

"Bacuna has got all the talent and tools in the locker. You see his passing range, he gives us a threat joining from midfield and he will take a shot on. It was a strong performance and he is ready now to keep moving on.”

Sakala’s recent rise to prominence is timely with the return of Ryan Kent who also found the net against the Highland side. The pace possessed by the duo can bring a significant double surge of speed to Rangers’ attacks.

“[Those types of attributes are] the reason we tried to add Fashion Sakala in the first place. We need the right mix and blend. Obviously [Kemar] Roofe and [Alfredo] Morelos are different, who you play in to, who like runners off them.

Juninho Bacuna gave a 'strong performance' against Ross County, his manager said. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"To have two in the team, Scott Wright when he is at it, and two or three in our firepower who can run in behind, that defenders and opposition managers are worried about, that is fantastic for me. It is a good place to be in.”