Premier Sports Cup: SPFL reveal ticket details and stands for Rangers v Hibs, Celtic v St Johnstone semi-finals

Ticket prices for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final ties have been announced. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic face St Johnstone at Hampden Park on November 20 and Rangers v Hibs will meet the following day.

Ticket prices for the games have been frozen with briefs for adults ranging between £25 and £35, while it will be £10 for under-16s and over-65s.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic fans will be housed in the north and east stands as well as sections of the south and west with Saints supporters in sections of the south and west stands.

Hibs supporters will be based in the south and east stands as Rangers fans are placed in the north and west stands as well as part of the south.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are thrilled to finally be welcoming fans back to Hampden for this season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and delighted to confirm that ticket prices remain frozen since 2017/18.”

The clubs will announce ticket information via their own channels.

Message from the editor