Premier Sports Cup: SPFL reveal ticket details and stands for Rangers v Hibs, Celtic v St Johnstone semi-finals

The SPFL have announced ticket prices for November’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final ties.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:42 pm
Ticket prices for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final ties have been announced. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Celtic face St Johnstone at Hampden Park on November 20 and Rangers v Hibs will meet the following day.

Ticket prices for the games have been frozen with briefs for adults ranging between £25 and £35, while it will be £10 for under-16s and over-65s.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Celtic fans will be housed in the north and east stands as well as sections of the south and west with Saints supporters in sections of the south and west stands.

Hibs supporters will be based in the south and east stands as Rangers fans are placed in the north and west stands as well as part of the south.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “We are thrilled to finally be welcoming fans back to Hampden for this season’s Premier Sports Cup semi-finals and delighted to confirm that ticket prices remain frozen since 2017/18.”

The clubs will announce ticket information via their own channels.

Read More

Read More
Manchester United keeping tabs on Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Rangers recei...

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

St JohnstoneSPFL
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.