Steve Clarke names Scotland squad with surprise inclusion of Jacob Brown

The former Kilmarnock manager has handed Jacob Brown his first call-up for the games away to Moldova and home to Denmark.
Brown has impressed in attack for Stoke City this season, scoring four and assisting three for Michael O’Neill’s side in the Championship.
The 23-year-old, who can play across the forward line, was on the score sheet in the weekend’s 3-3 draw with Cardiff City where he also set up two goals for Steven Fletcher.
Clarke has also recalled St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark in place of Liam Kelly.
The Saints star put in a brilliant performance on Saturday as his side won 1-0 over Dundee United.
Clarke may have concerns about key defender Kieran Tierney who has missed the last three Arsenal games due to an ankle injury, while Grant Hanley who suffered a groin strain in Norwich City’s loss to Leeds United on Sunday.