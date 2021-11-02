Steve Clarke names Scotland squad with surprise inclusion of Jacob Brown

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the upcoming double header against Moldova and Denmark. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The former Kilmarnock manager has handed Jacob Brown his first call-up for the games away to Moldova and home to Denmark.

Brown has impressed in attack for Stoke City this season, scoring four and assisting three for Michael O’Neill’s side in the Championship.

The 23-year-old, who can play across the forward line, was on the score sheet in the weekend’s 3-3 draw with Cardiff City where he also set up two goals for Steven Fletcher.

Jacob Brown has earned his first Scotland call-up. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Clarke has also recalled St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark in place of Liam Kelly.

The Saints star put in a brilliant performance on Saturday as his side won 1-0 over Dundee United.

Clarke may have concerns about key defender Kieran Tierney who has missed the last three Arsenal games due to an ankle injury, while Grant Hanley who suffered a groin strain in Norwich City’s loss to Leeds United on Sunday.

Scotland squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS

Craig Gordon, Jon McLaughlin, Zander Clark

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson, Liam Cooper, Kieran Tierney, Grant Hanley, Nathan Patterson, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry

MIDFIELDERSStuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

FORWARDS

Jacob Brown, Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie, Ryan Fraser, Kevin Nibset.

