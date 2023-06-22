Rangers appoint new academy director as James Bisgrove hails 'outstanding candidate'

The Belgian, who was originally recruited from Royal Antwerp in 2021 as head of academy coaching, replaces Craig Mulholland, who left the club at the end of the season after spending the past 20 years at Ibrox, the last eight as head of the academy.

Incoming Rangers CEO James Bisgrove described 28-year-old Jacobs as the “outstanding candidate” for the role.

Bisgrove said: "I'd like to firstly congratulate Zeb on his appointment. Michael Beale and I, along with other key colleagues from the football department, led a thorough and diligent recruitment process to identify our next Academy Director, with Zeb the outstanding candidate.

Incoming Rangers CEO James Bisgrove (left) with newly appointed Academy Director Zeb Jacobs.

"Zeb will bring constant innovation and a clear vision to the role, and his strong collaborative relationship with Michael Beale and the first team staff will ensure a direct link and pathway between the Academy and men's first team that will flourish for many years.

"The Rangers Academy has produced some of the leading talents in the Scottish game in recent seasons, and we're confident that Zeb is well placed to create an environment for the next crop of talent to thrive and reach the Rangers first team.”

Upon his appointment, Jacobs added: "I am excited about this new chapter as the Academy Director of Rangers Football Club. The opportunity to develop the best young talent in Scotland is incredibly exciting, and I am ready to make a lasting impact.

"With the resources and elite infrastructure already in place, I firmly believe that our Academy has the potential to become world-leading in player development. My vision is crystal clear: ‘create the most exciting learning environment in sports'. By maximising the potential of every player and nurturing their skills, we aim to produce a new generation of players who can excel not only for Rangers in Scotland but also on the European stage.