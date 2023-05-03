Rangers set for another high-profile departure as major Ibrox overhaul continues apace

Andrew Dickson, the long-serving director of finance and football administration, is stepping down after more than 30 years working for the club since joining the finance department in 1991, according to reports.
The 56-year-old is the fifth big name to depart Rangers in recent weeks, kick-started by the resignation of chairman Douglas Park and the appointment of his replacement John Bennett at the start of April.
Park was followed out the exit door by sporting director Ross Wilson, who transferred to a similar role at Nottingham Forest, with managing director Stewart Robertson announcing he is to stand down in July to be replaced by new CEO James Bisgrove, the club's current head of commercial and marketing.
Head of academy Craig Mulholland will also form part of the clear-out this summer after his impending departure was announced earlier this week.
Dickson was appointed to the Rangers board in 2015 and has held a number of positions on SFA and SPFL committees, as well as being the club's representative with the Glasgow FA.
The big changes behind the scenes look set to be matched by a similar revamp on the pitch with Rangers manager Michael Beale confirming after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on Sunday that he will oversee “the biggest rebuild in years” to the squad this summer.
A number of players are out of contract at the end of the season with several key first-team figures, such as Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander and Steven Davis, likely to make way for new arrivals.