Rangers will take a two goal advantage into the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round as they look to finish the job against Panathinaikos at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night (kick-off: 7pm UK time).

Goals from Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama saw Russell Martin’s side secure a vital 2-0 first leg win in last week’s clash at Ibrox, but the Greek giants will be looking to avenge the loss in Govan, and turn around the tie in front of a vocal home support in the Greek capital.

New signings of Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell are all likely to keep their place in the starting XI, while Danilo is expected to keep his place upfront ahead of Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers after scoring in the 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend.

There are doubts over one key midfielder for Rangers though, while the the aforementioned Gassama will be hoping to make his first start for the club following his £2.2million arrival from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, while left-back Jefte will be hoping to nab a first team spot.

Ahead of the game at Athens Olympic Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

Clinton Nsiala - Rangers - INELIGIBLE The Frenchman is likely to leave Rangers this summer and is surplus to requirements at Ibrox. Not included in the club's Champions League squad, and will play no part in Athens.

Emmanouil Siopis - Panathinaikos - OUT The Greece international midfielder will not be available against Rangers after reportedly suffering a back injury in training over the weekend.

Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - OUT Missed last week's first leg with an injury, and wasn't included in the squad for the pre-season draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend. The Norwegian international will sit out the game in Athens.