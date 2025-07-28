Here is the latest Rangers team news for the Champions League qualifying clash vs Panathinaikos.placeholder image
Panathinaikos v Rangers injury news: 11 out of Champions League clash with Russell Martin dealt new blow

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 28th Jul 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 14:51 BST

Here is the latest team news ahead of Panathinaikos v Rangers in the Champions League qualifiers at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Tuesday night.

Rangers will take a two goal advantage into the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round as they look to finish the job against Panathinaikos at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night (kick-off: 7pm UK time).

Goals from Findlay Curtis and Djeidi Gassama saw Russell Martin’s side secure a vital 2-0 first leg win in last week’s clash at Ibrox, but the Greek giants will be looking to avenge the loss in Govan, and turn around the tie in front of a vocal home support in the Greek capital.

New signings of Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons and Joe Rothwell are all likely to keep their place in the starting XI, while Danilo is expected to keep his place upfront ahead of Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers after scoring in the 2-2 pre-season friendly draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend.

There are doubts over one key midfielder for Rangers though, while the the aforementioned Gassama will be hoping to make his first start for the club following his £2.2million arrival from Sheffield Wednesday this summer, while left-back Jefte will be hoping to nab a first team spot.

Ahead of the game at Athens Olympic Stadium, The Scotsman has all the latest team news:

The Frenchman is likely to leave Rangers this summer and is surplus to requirements at Ibrox. Not included in the club's Champions League squad, and will play no part in Athens.

1. Clinton Nsiala - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The Frenchman is likely to leave Rangers this summer and is surplus to requirements at Ibrox. Not included in the club's Champions League squad, and will play no part in Athens. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

The Greece international midfielder will not be available against Rangers after reportedly suffering a back injury in training over the weekend.

2. Emmanouil Siopis - Panathinaikos - OUT

The Greece international midfielder will not be available against Rangers after reportedly suffering a back injury in training over the weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Missed last week's first leg with an injury, and wasn't included in the squad for the pre-season draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend. The Norwegian international will sit out the game in Athens.

3. Thelo Aasgaard - Rangers - OUT

Missed last week's first leg with an injury, and wasn't included in the squad for the pre-season draw with Middlesbrough at the weekend. The Norwegian international will sit out the game in Athens. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

The Turkish defender is said to be 'highly likely' to leave Rangers this season, and has not been included in the squad for the competition, and therefore won't be part of the game in Athens.

4. Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers - INELIGIBLE

The Turkish defender is said to be 'highly likely' to leave Rangers this season, and has not been included in the squad for the competition, and therefore won't be part of the game in Athens. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

