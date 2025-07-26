Russell Martin addresses his Rangers sending off, Hamza Igamane absence, and what disappointed him

Rangers boss not expecting touchline ban after apologising to official

Russell Martin admitted he let his frustration get the better of him after he was sent off during Rangers’ 2-2 friendly draw with Middlesbrough at Ibrox.

Martin was sent to the stand at half-time after questioning referee John Beaton’s decision not to award his team a penalty for a handball by visiting defender Luke Ayling.

The Rangers head coach – who is confident he won’t face a touchline ban for his actions - later apologised to the official for his outburst and felt it served as another valuable lesson in his reintroduction to life in Scottish football.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin was forced to watch from the stand after being sent off by referee John Beaton during the friendly draw with Middlesbrough at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

He said: “I think we should have had a penalty. We should have had a fourth official who would definitely have helped the officials.

“And then I'm a passionate guy and probably overstepped the mark. I enjoyed watching the game in the stand in the second half. It was a good view actually. So, in friendlies I might do that but I hope not to spend too long up there.

“But I went and apologised to the official. I need to get used to how it works up here compared to down the road as well. Hopefully we can all move on. I got a good view of the game and he got peace and quiet for 45 minutes. I’d be surprised [if he gets a ban].”

Martin admitted his mood had also not been helped by the poverty of his side’s first-half performance as a fringe line-up – featuring 11 changes from the midweek win over Panathinaikos – struggled to make their mark.

He added: “The first half was a bit frustrating because we were playing against a good team. But a lot of the moments that were uncomfortable for us were down to a lack of intensity on our part.

“There's a bit of disappointment in a few people who are maybe not in the team. But if you're disappointed you have to show it in being more aggressive, more intense, not being downbeat and just letting the game pass you by a little bit. So, they know that now. That can’t happen. There was just a little bit too much in the first half that I didn't really like.”

A penalty claim for Rangers is waved away as the ball hits the hand of Middlesbrough's Luke Ayling during the pre-season friendly at Ibrox. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Hamza Igamane and new signing Thelo Aasgaard missed out due to injury but Martin said both still had a chance of featuring in the second leg of Rangers’ Champions League tie away to Panathinaikos on Wednesday night.

He added: “Hamza picked up a little injury on Tuesday night. He missed a lot of pre-season and has been really trying hard to catch up fitness-wise.

“He's got himself to a good place. And then the other night the intensity of the game… coming on to that is not easy. But he’s not going to be out for a long time. He's a big, strong boy and we hope to have him back on Wednesday night. It would have been madness to risk him today, really.

“Thelo is the same as Hamza. We could have rushed both back but I think our eyes are on Wednesday right now.