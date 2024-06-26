Here are all the latest Scottish Premiership transfer headlines this Wednesday afternoon.

Hibs confirm signing of defender

David Gray has confirmed his first signing as Hibs head coach after the club announced the arrival of Warren O’Hora from MK Dons. The Easter Road club have announced the 25-year-old defender has completed a free transfer switch to the capital from the League Two outfit after his contract came to an end at Stadium MK.

O’Hora, who began his career as a teenager at Bohemians and is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, made a switch to Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League as a youngster after impressing in the League of Ireland and was named their Academy player of the year in 2020. He then made the switch to Milton Keynes but after featuring over 150 times for the club, has now agreed a three year deal with Hibs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the signing, Hibs boss Gray said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to bring Warren to the club. As a defender, he’s a brave, aggressive organiser, with great leadership qualities. He’s very comfortable on the ball and confident playing out from the back. We look forward to working with him.”

Outgoing Celtic man fires parting shot

Sead Hakšabanović has fired a final parting shot at Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers after admitting his time in Glasgow ended ‘earlier than expected’. The 25-year-old player had won the treble with Celtic after being brought into the club by former boss Ange Postecoglou, but was frozen out by Rodgers after the Australian’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Hakšabanović, who spent the end of last season on loan to Stoke City, has now signed a four-year deal with Swedish outfit Malmo FF and spoke out about his departure via his official Instagram. “So my time at Celtic has come to an end - earlier than I thought, expected and wanted,” he wrote. “But some people had another opinion and I got to respect that.”

Celtic's Sead Hakšabanović during his spell at Celtic.

The Montenegro international heaped praise on the club’s fans, however, and admitted they had stolen a place in his heart, despite the premature end to his Celtic Park career. “I want to thank the players, the staff and the fans because that is really what Celtic is all about,” he said. “We made some good memories together and I will always have love for Celtic. Good luck. Celtic are f*****g massive everywhere they go. All the best in the future,” he added.

Hearts confirm signing of Scottish Premiership star

The Tynecastle club have confirmed the long-awaited arrival of Ross County man Yan Dhanda on a pre-contract agreement, subject to Scottish FA approval. The forward joins the Edinburgh outfit on a three-year-deal after agreeing to join the club following the expiration of his contract at Dingwall.

The 25-year-old spent several years in the Liverpool academy, before joining Swansea City where he made his debut in 2018. He has also been capped for England at under-16 and under-17 level. However, it was at the Staggies where he really made his mark, scoring 12 goals in 65 Scottish Premiership appearances and proving to be a key attacking player over his two seasons with the club.

Head coach Steve Naismith said: “It’s more really positive news to get Yan in the door and announced. I think it’s clear to see that he’s one of the most exciting players in the league, and it’s another statement on our part as we look to add the best and brightest to our ranks ahead of a big season for the club. If you look back at his career, he dealt with the pressure of being a top prospect in a big club’s academy at Liverpool and decided he didn’t want to just be comfortable by being associated with a big club, he wanted to go out and play and progress his career.”

Rangers starlet agrees new deal

Gers boss Philippe Clement has secured the future of promising 18-year-old Northern Ireland youth international Mason Munn on a long-term deal. The goalkeeper featured regularly for the club’s B side in the last year, helping Steven Smith’s young stars to victory in the Scottish Youth Cup last season, where they defeated Aberdeen 2-1 at Hampden Park. Munn has been tipped for a bright future at the club in the years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad