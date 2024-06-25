The latest transfer stories across Scottish football

Barron tribunal is an option

Aberdeen and Rangers are on a collision course for a tribunal should the two clubs fail to agree a fee for midfielder Connor Barron.

The 21-year-old penned a four-year contract with Rangers last week after his deal with the Pittodrie outfit expired earlier this month. However, as Barron came through the Dons youth academy, they are entitled to a compensation fee and should they and the Ibrox outfit not reach an agreement, Aberdeen will not hesitate in going to the Scottish Professional Football League to thrash out a deal.

Aberdeen would have been guaranteed a cross-border fee in the region of £500,000 had Barron joined a club outside of Scotland and are expected to hold out for a sizeable sum for one of their better players last season. Rangers and the Dons have been in negotiations over Barron's valuation but as yet, there has been no middle ground reached.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows said on Tuesday: "What happens in these situations is that both clubs are effectively mandated to find a solution before the SPFL steps in and sets the value. Both clubs have to make counter proposals to each other and if they can't agree in a middle point, it then goes to the SPFL.

"That's the part in the process that's going on at the minute. If that can't be agreed and there isn’t agreement between the two clubs then we are fully prepared to go to a tribunal. It is our job to make sure we get the best value for any player that leaves and we will try and do that with Connor Barron.

"Ideally, in all walks of life, we would like to avoid situations where you have to go to tribunals but if we have to we will. From that point of view we've had experience with these tribunals before. Lewis Ferguson arrived from Hamilton Accies via an SPFL tribunal so we've got good experience in this situation and we have to utilise that again, we'll do that."

Ex-Hibs boss set to join Spurs

Former Hibs manager Nick Montgomery and his assistant boss Sergio Raimundo are set to join Ange Postecoglou’s coaching team at Tottenham Hotspur.

Montgomery was axed by Hibs in May and has been replaced by David Gray. However, despite being offered jobs across the world as a No 1, the Yorkshireman has been offered a coaching role by Postecoglou, who is aware of his work back in Australia.

Postecoglou has been searching for new coaching staff since his assistant Chris Davies left to become Birmingham City manager earlier this month.

Celtic close in on keeper

Reports in Turkey claim that Celtic have had a bid accepted for Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The 29-year-old, who is currently at the Euros with his country, plays for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig, but has been a long-term target for Celtic as they search for a replacement for Joe Hart, who retired last month. Fotomac is reporting that a £7.6million bid for Livakovic has been accepted, with an announcement due “shortly”.

Celtic are keen to move swiftly for a goalkeeper, with only Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist on their books.

MacKay leaves Hibs

Winger Dan MacKay has left Hibs for Partick Thistle on a free transfer.

MacKay only made seven appearances for Hibs after joining from Inverness three years ago. The 23-year-old spent the majority of his time with the Edinburgh club out on loan, turning out for Kilmarnock, Inverness and Livingston.

After signing MacKay on a two-year contract, Thistle manager Kris Doolan told his club’s official website: “We came into this transfer window looking to strengthen the wide areas so adding Daniel to the squad is very pleasing.

“He brings a lot of pace and directness to our attacking options having played at Premiership level last season.

“In Daniel’s last two full seasons at this level he’s played just over 50 games and been involved in 17 goals which is a good return and we’re hoping that playing alongside some of our attacking players he can become even better and produce even more.”

Hibs have also let 21-year-old central midfielder Murray Aiken join Airdrieonians on a season-long loan.

Dundee extend Docherty deal

Dundee manager Tony Docherty declared himself “humbled” to be approached to sign his contract extension.

No details have been given over the length of the deal, which comes a year after he was appointed.

Docherty, formerly a long-serving assistant of Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, led Dundee to a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership in his first season as a manager.

The 53-year-old said on Dundee’s website: “I am excited to have signed a new deal with the club and I’m quite humbled that the club approached me for a contract extension.

“My ambitions are matched by the ambitions of the club, we want to take the success of last season and to improve us and make us even better.