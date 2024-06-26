The latest transfer news and speculation around Scottish football

Celtic exit confirmed

Celtic have had a quiet transfer window thus far but things could be ramping up with confirmation of the first summer transfer departure after Sead Haksabanovic was announced as having joined Swedish side Malmo on a four-year contract. The 25-year-old Montenegrin spent last season on loan at Stoke City in the EFL Championship after falling out of the first-team picture under Brendan Rodgers. The winger has previously played in Sweden having come through the ranks at Halmstads BK, before spells with IFK Norrkoping and Djurgardens. Celtic paid £1m to sign Haskabanovic from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan in 2022 and he leaves the club having made 42 appearances, contributing 13 goals and nine assists. Confirming the signing, Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson said: “Sead is a very good player who can play in many offensive positions. He's been a bit brave lately and is now very keen to play for us and show what he can do. Despite his relatively young age, he has international experience playing at the highest level from many different countries and leagues. He has top qualities to decide matches, while at the same time he is a player who works hard for the team. We think Sead will fit well into the team building.”

Hibs rivalled for target

Celtic's Sead Haksabanovic has reportedly agreed a move to Malmo. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Hibs could face competition in their bid to sign defender Warren O'Hora. The Irish centre-back has been identified as a target for new Hibs boss David Gray as he seeks to bolster his defence following the departure of the long-serving Paul Hanlon and the return to Manchester United of loanee Will Fish. O’Hora is a free agent after leaving MK Dons at the end of last season following their 8-1 defeat on aggregate to Crawley Town in the League Two play-offs. Hibs are preparing to offer the 25-year-old a contract, however, according Devon Live, League One side Exeter City, who are managed by ex-Hibs defender Gary Caldwell, are also in the hunt for his signature. O'Hora signed for MK Dons from Brighton in 2021 and has made 177 appearances scoring nine goals.

Rangers make ‘clever’ move

Rangers will be doing “clever business” if they complete the signing of Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane. That is according to his fellow countryman, and former Hibs striker Merouane Zemmama, who believes the 21-year-old’s value could soar in the coming months. Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Zemmama said: “Morocco have qualified for the Olympics and if they do well it’s inevitable their players will be watched by bigger clubs. If Hamza plays in the Olympics and does well, the valuation of him will change dramatically. It could turn out that Rangers have done some really clever business by signing him now. Hamza going to Scotland has been big news in Morocco. Many players from here go to France and Belgium, but going to Scotland has been very interesting here. Rangers are a massive club on the European stage, so it’s good for football here that a club like that has scouted one of our young players and signed him. I believe Hamza will succeed in Scotland. He’s a player who is going to be ideal for the style of football. I work at a football club and after the transfer was done, the coaches there were asking me how I thought he would do in Scotland.”

Hearts set for sixth signing