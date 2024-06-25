Greek outfit PAOK reportedly interested in landing Nigerian hitman for tilt at Champions League

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is being linked with a move away from the Ibrox club, with Greek media reports claiming that the Nigerian is in talks with PAOK.

Dessers arrived at Ibrox last summer from Cremonese and scored 22 goals in 54 matches for Rangers across all competitions. However, the Nigerian struggled to win over a large section of the club's fanbase with some profligate finishing and now it has emerged that he could be heading for the exit door.

PAOK, under head coach Razvan Lucescu, won the Greek Super League last season and are keen to bolster their squad ahead of their upcoming Champions League qualifiers, which begin on July 23.

Novasports are claiming that discussions between all parties are at an advanced stage. Given Dessers is contracted until 2027, Rangers would be able to command a reasonable transfer fee for the player should an agreement be reached.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is currently undergoing a sizeable overhaul of his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. The futures of captain James Tavernier, centre-half Connor Goldson and playmaker Todd Cantwell are all subject to speculation, with Tavernier and Goldson persistently linked with moves to Saudi Arabia. Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe have all already left upon expiry their contract, with Barisic and Lundstram in Turkey to seal their moves to Trabzonspor.

With so many vacancies in his squad, Clement has already moved to bring in new players. Left-back Jefte has arrived from Fluminense, French defender Clinton Nsiala has come in from AC Milan, while Lens winger Oscar Cortes has extended his loan deal for another season with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2025. Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron arrived on a free transfer last week, while 21-year-old Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane is reportedly very close to sealing a move from AS Far Rabat. Further arrivals are anticipated.

Meanwhile, there is no further update on where Rangers will play their opening home matches of the 2024/25 season after it was revealed last week that building work at Ibrox will not be completed by the start of August.

Planned work on the Copland Stand has been hit by shipping delays and the 51,000-capacity stadium may not be able to host matches when the new Scottish Premiership season kicks off on the weekend of August 3 and 4. The hold-up is also likely to impact upon Rangers' first Champions League qualifier, with Clement's team due to enter the tournament at the third qualifying round on August 6/7.

The two most viable options for Rangers to play their 'home' matches are at Hampden Park in Glasgow or Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Discussions remain ongoing with the Scottish Football Association, the Scottish Professional Football League and the Scottish Rugby Union in an attempt to find a solution.

The Premiership fixtures are due to be released on Thursday, with Rangers scheduled to be away from home on the opening day of the season - the weekend of August 3/4 - as Celtic will be at home to unfurl the league champions flag.