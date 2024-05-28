A number of Scottish Premiership players will see their contracts expire this summer. Cr. Getty Images.A number of Scottish Premiership players will see their contracts expire this summer. Cr. Getty Images.
A number of Scottish Premiership players will see their contracts expire this summer. Cr. Getty Images.

Scottish Premiership Free Agent List: The 19 best out of contract players this summer - including two Euro 2024 stars

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 14:40 BST

Here are the 19 Scottish Premiership players who will see their contract expire in the coming weeks - including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts stars.

With the Scottish Premiership season now concluded for another year, a host of players will enter the free agent market as clubs across the country release their retained lists for 2024.

A host of big name players at clubs like Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts have now reached the end of their current deals and are expected to leave for pastures new.

But who are the best Scottish Premiership set to depart their respective clubs this June?

Subject of a bid from Swansea City in January, the 21-year-old will be in demand when his contract expires in the summer.

1. Connor Barron - Aberdeen

Subject of a bid from Swansea City in January, the 21-year-old will be in demand when his contract expires in the summer. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
He has not had a good season in front of goal this year with Livi rooted to the bottom of the league but showed what he can do during the 22/23 season - and that could grab him a summer move for teams willing to take a chance.

2. Joel Nouble - Livingston

He has not had a good season in front of goal this year with Livi rooted to the bottom of the league but showed what he can do during the 22/23 season - and that could grab him a summer move for teams willing to take a chance. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another Jambo who sees his contract come to an end in the summer is the Austrian midfielder.

3. Peter Haring - Hearts

Another Jambo who sees his contract come to an end in the summer is the Austrian midfielder. Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
He only has four league goals this year but reached double figures for Ross County the campaign previous and has always been an awkward customer for Scottish Premiership defenders. He'll be available for free in the summer.

4. Jordan White - Ross County

He only has four league goals this year but reached double figures for Ross County the campaign previous and has always been an awkward customer for Scottish Premiership defenders. He'll be available for free in the summer. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HibsRyan JackLewis StevensonDavid MarshallSt MirrenJohn LundstramHearts FCAberdeenPremiershipEuro 2024