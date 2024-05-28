With the Scottish Premiership season now concluded for another year, a host of players will enter the free agent market as clubs across the country release their retained lists for 2024.
A host of big name players at clubs like Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts have now reached the end of their current deals and are expected to leave for pastures new.
But who are the best Scottish Premiership set to depart their respective clubs this June?
1. Connor Barron - Aberdeen
Subject of a bid from Swansea City in January, the 21-year-old will be in demand when his contract expires in the summer. Photo: SNS Group
2. Joel Nouble - Livingston
He has not had a good season in front of goal this year with Livi rooted to the bottom of the league but showed what he can do during the 22/23 season - and that could grab him a summer move for teams willing to take a chance. Photo: SNS Group
3. Peter Haring - Hearts
Another Jambo who sees his contract come to an end in the summer is the Austrian midfielder. Photo: SNS Group
4. Jordan White - Ross County
He only has four league goals this year but reached double figures for Ross County the campaign previous and has always been an awkward customer for Scottish Premiership defenders. He'll be available for free in the summer. Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group