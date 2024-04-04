Between them, Celtic and Rangers have won 23 Scottish Premiership titles, 17 Scottish Cups, 18 League Cups and both have made the final of the UEFA Cup since the turn of the century - as well as Rangers’ recent run to the Europa League final.
Yes, there’s been some dark days for both Old Firm sides in the past 24 years but also the abundance of quality, talent and skill that have walked in and out of the doors is almost unprecedented. Both sides of the divide have their favourites - but which players would make the ultimate Old Firm XI?
What do you think is the best combined Old Firm starting XI since the turn of the century? Do you agree with our picks?
1. GK: Allan McGregor
There's competition from Stefan Klos, Artur Boruc and perhaps even Fraser Forster, but we think Allan McGregor just wins out in the number-one spot due to his consistency and the longevity he offered Rangers - but it's a close one. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2. RB: James Tavernier
The statistics speak for themselves. The highest-scoring British defender ever, he has led Rangers to an invincible title, a Scottish Cup, a Scottish League Cup and the final of the Europa League. Considering he joined them in the second tier and what he has went on the achieve so far, Tavernier is a no brainer to slot in at right-back. Photo: Getty Images
3. CB: Virgil van Dijk
Could it really be anyone else? He is arguably one of the greatest defenders in world football - some would even say the best - and that all started with his form at Celtic Park. Won countless trophies with the Hoops and is still one of the most composed and complete defenders on the planet. Photo: Getty Images
4. CB: Lorenzo Amoruso
The Italian defender was a big hit at Ibrox, winning no less than nine trophies with the club. He was recently inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame and completes our centre-half pairing. Photo: Getty Images