It is set to be an extremely exciting end to the Scottish Premiership season as Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in one of the tightest title races in recent memory.

Currently a point and a place behind leaders Celtic, Philippe Clement's side also have a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' outfit, which will be played against Dundee on April 10.

Regardless of how the season pans out, there's no doubting Clement will require his big-name players to continue to show up in the final stages of the campaign. There are also questions over loan signings such as Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes - should Rangers sign the duo permanently if they were to realise their domestic treble dream - and how much would it cost them?

Goalkeeper Jack Butland is certain to have interest in England after his outstanding season - but how is he valued outside of the Ibrox doors? We look at the reported market value of each Rangers players according to popular football site TransferMarkt.

1 . Fabio Silva - £11.1 million The Rangers loanee could cost the club upwards of £11 million if they wanted to sign him permanently, according to his market value. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Todd Cantwell - £7.3 million The former Norwich City man has seen his value rise after an excellent season at Ibrox. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Nico Raskin - £6.4 million The Belgian midfielder is one of Rangers highest valued players despite his injury disrupted season. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales