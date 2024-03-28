It is set to be an extremely exciting end to the Scottish Premiership season as Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head in one of the tightest title races in recent memory.
Currently a point and a place behind leaders Celtic, Philippe Clement's side also have a game in hand over Brendan Rodgers' outfit, which will be played against Dundee on April 10.
Regardless of how the season pans out, there's no doubting Clement will require his big-name players to continue to show up in the final stages of the campaign. There are also questions over loan signings such as Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes - should Rangers sign the duo permanently if they were to realise their domestic treble dream - and how much would it cost them?
Goalkeeper Jack Butland is certain to have interest in England after his outstanding season - but how is he valued outside of the Ibrox doors? We look at the reported market value of each Rangers players according to popular football site TransferMarkt.