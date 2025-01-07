Celtic exit medical completed, ex-Rangers star wants Ibrox return, Hearts deal green lighted - transfer news
Here is your Tuesday tea-time transfer bulletin from around the Scottish Premiership with a Celtic exit imminent and an ex-Rangers star keen for an Ibrox return...
Celtic exit medical completed
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh is closing in on a loan move to KV Mechelen until the end of the season. Sky Sports say that the former Scotland Under-21 international has already completed a medical with the Belgian side with the deal expected to be completed on Tuesday evening. The 24-year-old has only played twice this term, having made 66 appearances up until the summer and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the move will be good for the defender's career. Rodgers said: “Stephen’s a player that’s pretty much been a part of the fabric of this club for so many years. He’s one of the guys that helps create the culture because they’ve come through the system. But there also comes a time when they need to look at their own career. So there’s a possibility that he’ll go out on loan, it’s not confirmed yet.” On the general transfer front, Rodgers added that there were “a few little bits and pieces going on in the background, both ins and outs, but nothing to declare as of yet”.
Motherwell bolster midfield
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has signed Coventry midfielder Kai Andrews on loan until the end of the season after watching the 18-year-old impress against Lennon Miller. Welshman Andrews, who has made two substitute appearances for the Sky Blues, faced Miller in an under-19 international in November. Kettlewell wanted another midfield option with Miller facing six to eight weeks out with an ankle fracture, Ross Callachan still working his way back from a long-term hamstring injury and both Callum Slattery and Sam Nicholson short of match practice after lengthy lay-offs. “I recently watched him playing for his Under 19s national side against Scotland, and I thought he was a real standout,” the Motherwell manager told his club’s official website. “Coventry have made no secret that they rate him highly, so it’s an exciting signing.” Andrews added: “We have been exploring the idea of me going out on loan to get first-team minutes and be in that environment. I wanted a place where I felt I could perform at my best and this feels like the right place.”
Hibs eye ex-SPFL goalkeeper
Hibs are in the market for a goalkeeper and have reportedly placed a former Scottish Premiership stopper on their radar. Manager David Gray has turned to back-up goalie Jordan Smith in recent weeks after losing faith in Josef Bursik, who was signed on loan from Club Brugge to be this season's number one but lost his place following a series of costly errors. Hibs have been linked with a shock move for Hearts' Zander Clark, who is out of contract in the summer. Now reports indicate that the Easter Road side are also interested in ex-Aberdeen shotstopper Kelle Roos. Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Hibs have ‘made an approach’ to Serie C side Triestina for the 32-year-old Dutchman. Roos played almost 100 games for the Pittodrie club before departing last summer to join the third tier Italian side on a three-year deal.
Ex-Rangers star wants Ibrox return
Former Rangers defender Niko Katic would jump at the chance to rejoin the Ibrox club in the January window. That is according to a report which claims that the 28-year-old is ready to answer an SOS from Philippe Clement as the Rangers manager looks to plug gaps in his injury-hit defence. John Souttar, Leon Balogun, James Tavernier, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland are all currently sidelined. Katic has rediscovered his best form with FC Zurich but could depart the Swiss club this month amid interest from elsewhere, including the English Championship. He was signed for Rangers by Steven Gerrard in 2018 and endeared himself to supporters with an Old Firm winner at Celtic Park. However, he suffered a serious ACL injury which stalled his Ibrox career and made a permanent move to Zurich in 2022 following a loan spell with Hadjuk Split. Katic has become a Bosnian international after swtiching allegience from Croatia and, according to the Daily Record, the centre-back is keen to complete some unfinished business at Rangers. A source close to the players' agent told the paper: "We’ve had nothing concrete yet but we’ve seen some stories in the media and of course, Niko would like it a lot if he could return to Rangers. We are currently in negotiations with some clubs, one also from England. But if Rangers knock on the door, that would be the priority for Nikola. He still has 18 months remaining on his contract in Zurich. But If it is meant for him to return to Rangers, he will be there.”
Hearts deal green lighted
Hearts could be set to hand Elton Kabangu his debut against Aberdeen this weekend after being granted a work permit for the striker. The 26-year-old joined on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise on January 1 but was forced to sit out the 1-0 wins over Motherwell and Dundee United due to a delay in his paperwork being processed. But the Belgian forward has now been cleared to play after receiving his documentation and will be added to the Hearts squad for the trip to Pittodrie on Sunday. Hearts head coach Critchley is looking forward to getting his new addition on the ptich after relying heavily on 17-year-old attacker James Wilson due to an injury to captain Lawrence Shankland. "He's desperate to get going and we want to see him out there on the pitch and he'll bring something different to us definitely, he said after the win at Tannadice. "James, he led the line incredibly well again. It might be slightly unfair to keep putting that burden on him but I have to say sometimes you have to let young players go and I think for a boy of his age, the way he's led the line, stretched the game, the quality in which he's shown on the ball and his maturity and his play has been well beyond his years."
