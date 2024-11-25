Rangers manager Philippe Clement is under serious pressure after the 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Cr: SNS Group.Rangers manager Philippe Clement is under serious pressure after the 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Cr: SNS Group.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement is under serious pressure after the 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Next Rangers manager odds: Former Liverpool, Leicester City men and several ex-Ibrox icons favourite to replace Philippe Clement

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST

Rangers head coach Philippe Clement saw the pressure increase on his job after the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at Ibrox.

Is Philippe Clement’s time as Rangers head coach finally up? The Ibrox crowd left the Belgian in no doubt as to how they felt about his team’s performance in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United as they fell an astonishing 11 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

With any hope of a title challenge almost gone just four months into the season, many are calling for the Rangers hierarchy to act as performances continue to dip in Govan. But will the board act after the Gers latest setback?

Clement, 50, only replaced Michael Beale in the Rangers dugout 14 months ago and agreed a brand new long-term contract in the summer, as the club looked to throw their weight behind the idea of a ‘summer rebuild’. However, despite originally showing signs of progress upon Clement’s arrival, they now find themselves trailing miles behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

But who would be the favourite to take the reins at Rangers if he was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.

All odds are offered by Gambling.com and can change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The ex-Rangers title winner is under pressure himself at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Would he welcome a return to Ibrox? His odds are quite high, so possibly not.

1. Steven Gerrard - 14/1

The ex-Rangers title winner is under pressure himself at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Would he welcome a return to Ibrox? His odds are quite high, so possibly not. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The former Rangers skipper is a legendary player at Ibrox, but hasn't managed a clue since leaving Alloa Athletic in 2022.

2. Barry Ferguson - 10/1

The former Rangers skipper is a legendary player at Ibrox, but hasn't managed a clue since leaving Alloa Athletic in 2022. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt is well thought of across the continent and is 8/1 to take a plunge and move to Glasgow to take over at Rangers.

3. Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1

The head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt is well thought of across the continent and is 8/1 to take a plunge and move to Glasgow to take over at Rangers. | Richard Heathcote Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Had a two-game spell in charge of Rangers last year following the sacking of Michael Beale. Would the Gers hierarchy look to their former captain to return on a permanent deal as head coach?

4. Steven Davis - 13/2

Had a two-game spell in charge of Rangers last year following the sacking of Michael Beale. Would the Gers hierarchy look to their former captain to return on a permanent deal as head coach? | Andrew Milligan Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementIbrox
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice