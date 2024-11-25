Is Philippe Clement’s time as Rangers head coach finally up? The Ibrox crowd left the Belgian in no doubt as to how they felt about his team’s performance in the 1-1 draw against Dundee United as they fell an astonishing 11 points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

With any hope of a title challenge almost gone just four months into the season, many are calling for the Rangers hierarchy to act as performances continue to dip in Govan. But will the board act after the Gers latest setback?

Clement, 50, only replaced Michael Beale in the Rangers dugout 14 months ago and agreed a brand new long-term contract in the summer, as the club looked to throw their weight behind the idea of a ‘summer rebuild’. However, despite originally showing signs of progress upon Clement’s arrival, they now find themselves trailing miles behind Celtic and Aberdeen at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

But who would be the favourite to take the reins at Rangers if he was to depart? Here are the latest odds*.

Steven Gerrard - 14/1 The ex-Rangers title winner is under pressure himself at Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Would he welcome a return to Ibrox? His odds are quite high, so possibly not.

Barry Ferguson - 10/1 The former Rangers skipper is a legendary player at Ibrox, but hasn't managed a clue since leaving Alloa Athletic in 2022.

Kjetil Knutsen - 8/1 The head coach of FK Bodo/Glimt is well thought of across the continent and is 8/1 to take a plunge and move to Glasgow to take over at Rangers.