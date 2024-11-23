Cult figure now running a football school in Canary Islands

Advances in medical science might have come too late to prevent Scott Nisbet’s professional playing career ending at just 25-years-old, but he’s simply happy to be able to benefit from these strides forward now. It’s no exaggeration to say he owes his life to them.

He suspects the pelvic injury that saw him forced to hang up his boots when at the peak of his powers with Rangers would not have been a retirement issue in this day and age. Nisbet explains that he’s simply relieved to be around at all after being given the dire diagnosis of stage 4 cancer four years ago.

As anyone who’s been following the remarkable Sir Chris Hoy’s story in recent weeks, that’s not news anyone wants to hear. “It would have been a death sentence thirty years ago,” Nisbet says.

With the shock of Hoy's announcement still vivid, he knows enough to know that it still might prove that. However, he's desperate to put his shoulder to the wheel - or should that be foot to the pedal - in support of the 'Tour de 4' charity ride Hoy is planning from Glasgow to Edinburgh next summer to demonstrate stage 4 does not necessarily signal the endgame. As soon as he knows the dates, Nisbet says, he will book his flight over from the Canary Isles, where he moved 20 years ago.

"He (Hoy) has gone from stage 4 cancer to announcing it is terminal," he adds. "I'd love to work with him and do the cycle from Glasgow to Edinburgh. I know exactly what he's been through. So do many other people with stage 4 cancer as well."

Former Rangers player Scott Nisbet at a cafe in Lanzarote speaking to Scotsman football writer Alan Pattullo. | National World

One of them is Charlie Watson, the 19-year-old Threave Rovers footballer who recently scored a goal in the Scottish Cup after being diagnosed with skin cancer. The disease later spread to his lymph nodes, liver and lung. Nisbet can empathise.

“Kidney, lymph nodes, abdomen and trachea,” he says, as if trotting off a shopping list. “The trachea tumour was a big concern as well because it was near the aorta artery. If it got any bigger, then I was going to have serious problems.”

It sounds serious enough as it is. Covid together with living on an island in the Atlantic Ocean, 130 kms off the west African coast, were added complications. Like nearly everywhere else, Lanzarote was in lockdown. “I was tired, my stomach was bloated, there was blood in my toilet,” he recalls. “And I'm talking about a lot, it was not normal. And breathlessness.”

A sore back following a round of golf – lockdown restrictions were clearly not as punitive on the sunshine isle - convinced him to seek medical advice. ‘I'll just go and get a check, get some painkillers or something like that,’ he remembers thinking. “They took blood and then 45 minutes later they came up and whipped me downstairs for an emergency CT and ultrasound,” he says. “I got the ultrasound first and the radiologist said, ‘Right, we've got a massive problem’.”

There was a tumour on his kidney. He went down for the CT scan. ‘Right,’ he was told. ‘We’ve got bigger problems.’ Tumours were traced on his lymph nodes, abdomen and trachea. He had to get to Gran Canaria, over 120 nautical miles away, as soon as possible to see an oncologist and urologist. “During lockdown they kept the flights going,” he explains. “The commercial ones for the islanders, not the international flights, just for the islanders because people needed hospital treatment. Sometimes I’d be on the plane myself!”

It was a lonely journey in more ways than one. His three children are spread between Edinburgh, his hometown, and Australia. In the latter case, his eldest, TJ, was often inaccessible in the extreme. “He is a steeplejack,” reports a proud Nisbet. “He hangs from skyscrapers and does repairs, things like that. He sometimes goes into the outback, into open mine shafts and abseils down them.”

Nisbet was living on the edge too. His older sister Deborah had died from kidney cancer. Now he was facing having his own left kidney removed. Meanwhile, with no tourists permitted to travel to the island, his soccer school business was in cold storage. "I had to survive on what money I had already made from the soccer school, some savings,” he says. He had already sold his medals a few years earlier to help fund his coaching ambitions.

“Mentally and physically it was hard,” he continues. “Having the big (kidney) operation and then getting radiotherapy, your body gets battered, you know what I mean? I had bad days and good days. I was determined I wasn't going to let it get the better of me.”

His condition improved to the extent that he was allowed to travel to Sydney to celebrate TJ's 30th birthday. "My oncologist and urologist gave me permission to fly," he says. "If they had not given me permission, I would not have gone - I did not want to be stuck on the other side of the world if anything happened." His other children, Indya and Chad, joined him. He had feared never seeing them again.

Another emotional trip was back to Ibrox just over a year ago. Unfortunately, it was the 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen that cost Michael Beale his job. He was in the Cooper Club, the suite named after his old teammate Davie. "I was dying to get on that pitch and just grab the players by the scuff of the neck: ‘Come on lads, you're playing for Rangers now!’” he says. “I had to sit nice and polite."

Scott Nisbet (2) takes the acclaim from Archie Knox and the Rangers players after scoring with a fortuitous effort against Club Brugge in 1993. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Iconic Ibrox goal

Out of the 46,000 views and counting for the top clip that comes up when you tap Nisbet’s name into YouTube, one assumes at least 50 per cent of them can be traced to Lanzarote.

Every half-term and holiday, children from Britain, Ireland and all across Europe, roll into the holiday island, much to the annoyance of some locals, but much to the delight of Nisbet. He and his business partner run their soccer school from a hotel in Playa Blanca. On the day we meet for a coffee, after a hunt for space in several beachside bars ended with a free table in a less scenic roadside cafe, they’ve had their best-ever intake: 58 children in one morning.

Nisbet is described as a “former Rangers star” in the promotional material. While that’s undoubtedly true – they might have added "cult hero" – his debut came way back in 1985, when Jock Wallace was in charge. It’s a long time ago. His greatest moment, meanwhile, was just over 31 years ago. How many parents milling around outside the football court at the Princess Yaiza hotel can remember the night when Nisbet scored a winning goal in a Champions League match?

Not many, I’d wager, although this strike against Club Brugge is wedged in my and other people’s memory and is being constantly enjoyed afresh online. The kids at the soccer school are impressed, perhaps having looked over the shoulders of parents tapping Nisbet’s name into Google seeking confirmation of his football credentials. They exclaim: “You scored in the Champions League!”. He replies, “Aye. When it was the proper Champions League!”

Rangers were one of eight champions split into two groups of four in the inaugural season of the Champions League. Nisbet’s goal is brought to mind this week with Brugge due on the other side of Glasgow. As hard to believe as it is, Wednesday's Champions League clash with Celtic is the first time the Belgian side have been back in Scotland on competitive duty since that rain drenched night in March 1993, when Rangers were looking to extend their unbeaten run in Europe's premier club competition.

Although they went ahead with a goal from Ian Durrant, it wasn’t looking good when Brugge equalised early in the second half with the hosts having already been reduced to ten men after a red card for Mark Hateley. Cue Nisbet. “It might be the biggest fluke in Europe this season, but who cares!” cried commentator Alan Parry as Nisbet’s shot-cum-cross – or was it a tackle? - from near the touchline struck a divot and arced over the head of goalkeeper Dany Verlinden.

“The half-time team talk by the gaffer (Walter Smith) was, ‘Keep battling, keep winning everything’. And we did. Luckily, I went in for the ball. And the boy pulled out at the last second. The ball caught part of his boot. And then it must have hit the driest spot on the pitch that night, because the last time I saw the ball it was heading towards Harthill!” He looked up to find it had taken a diversion into the back of the net. Ally McCoist can be seen wheeling away, arms in air. “He thought the ball was coming in for him,” smiles Nisbet. “I deliberately missed him out!”

Rangers striker Ally McCoist (left) celebrates Scott Nisbet's (not shown) goal against Club Brugge. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

In the very next game, against Celtic at Parkhead, Nisbet felt something “go” in the area around his groin and pelvis. It was just 15 minutes into a 2-1 defeat, Rangers’ first loss in 44 matches. “It went in the wrong place,” he says. “Near The Jungle. Do you know what I mean? The dog’s abuse I was getting…”

The contemporary reports underline how innocuous it seemed. Kevin McCarra, in Scotland on Sunday, notes Nisbet going off with “a knock”, to be replaced by McCoist of all people. “I walked off,” he says. “I wasn't getting stretchered off in front of 50,000 Celtic supporters. I pulled myself up, spoke to myself and said, 'Right, you're walking off’.” His retirement was announced the following July. Heartfelt tributes from around the football world, including Brugge manager Hugo Broos, were carried in the following day’s newspapers.

Although Rangers had spent a lot of money on defenders during his eight years at the club, Nisbet was always in and around the first team. Watching highlights packages of games from that era on YouTube, it’s striking how often his shirt number changes. One minute he’s number 4, then number 2 and, what's this? Number 7?! "That's when I came in for Kevin Drinkell up front against Hearts in the Skol Cup semi-final," he explains. He had just scored the winner against the same side at Tynecastle - a second-half substitute, it was number 14 shirt that time - before striking again the following Wednesday at Hampden, in a 3-0 victory. He also wore the No. 9 jersey twice that season.

He proved himself time and time again while putting Graeme Souness in his place. The manager tried to offload him to Dundee in 1989 in a double transfer with Ian McCall worth £450,000 to raise funds to buy Nigel Spackman. Nisbet refused to leave. A frustrated Souness once threw a copy of a Rothmans yearbook in his direction, telling him to "pick a club". He replied: "Barcelona!" No wonder all this is being chronicled in a book – working title Red, Blue and True - due out next Autumn.

Graeme Souness (left) returned to Ibrox to give his best wishes to Scott Nisbet at his testimonial in 1995. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Sir David Murray, the former Rangers chairman, has broken cover to write the foreword. To be fair to Souness, he later returned to manage an ‘international select’ in Nisbet’s testimonial, with the defender coming on to score a late penalty in time-honoured tradition. When the defender did eventually make a sensational return to football, it was no surprise it was for Rangers – Arniston Rangers. Junior football was probably not on any prescribed list of pastimes for someone in his already compromised physical condition, especially given the logistical complications.

“I was on the beach with my sunglasses on, watching the world go by…And I got a phone call from the chairman of Arniston,” recalls Nisbet. “He said, ‘Nizzy, what are you up to?’ I said, ‘Well, I'm lying on the beach at the moment, I'm enjoying myself.' “He says, ‘Any chance you could come back Saturday? We're playing Whitburn. If we get beat, we'll get relegated. I'll give you 500 quid and I’ll pay your flight.’ “I said, ‘OK then’. So, I flew back on the Friday, played against Whitburn at Whitburn. Won. I was back in Playa Blanca on the Sunday.”

The arrangement continued for nine years and came at the cost of his two hips, something he was warned might happen. One kidney taken out, two new hips put in. “I’m held together by duct tape,” he says. Nevertheless, he’s keeping on keeping on. He power walks to his soccer school every day, including Christmas Day, when holidaying kids want to show off their new football shirts. He’s amused by the thought of Brugge coming back to Glasgow for the first time since his goal. “I think that finished them off!” he says. “Maybe Celtic will give me an invite!”

Maybe they will. Nisbet deserves all the goodwill going, from friend and foe – he mentions how many messages of support he has received from across the game, including Celtic supporters. At times recently, the only invite he feared he was getting was to his own funeral. He has, however, recently received good news. “A few weeks ago…” he says. “I had to go back to Gran Canaria for a CT scan and blood tests. And now the results have come back: No cancer. Or, as they put it, no disease! That's how they put it to me!”

